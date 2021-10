The Abbotsford Canucks defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 3-2 in overtime on Friday (Oct. 22)

The Abbotsford Canucks celebrate the first-ever victory inside the Abbotsford Centre on Friday (Oct. 22) (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Canucks took to the ice for the first time inside the Abbotsford Centre and posted a 3-2 overtime win over the Henderson Silver Knights.

For a full game recap, visit abbynews.com/sports/abbotsford-canucks-win-first-game-on-home-ice.

The Canucks return to action on home ice on Sunday (Oct. 24) to again battle Henderson at 4 p.m.

