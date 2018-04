Langley schools battle in Grade 8/9 girls soccer at Brookswood Secondary

The Brookswood Bobcats scored three times in the first half in what turned out to be a 4-0 victory.

The Grade 8/9 girls soccer team was hosting the Poppy Redhawks at Brookswood Secondary last week (April 12).

The win improved the ’Cats to 2-0-0 while Poppy fell to 0-2-0.



