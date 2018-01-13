SLIDESHOW: Giants ground Rockets in first-place showdown

Photos from the Vancouver Giants-Kelowna Rockets Western Hockey League clash at the Langley Events Centre

Kelowna Rockets vs Vancouver Giants, WHL at Langley Events Centre, Jan. 13 Vancouver’s Kaleb Bulych wraps up Kelowna’s Leif Mattson. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

James Malm broke a 2-2 in the third period, sending the Vancouver Giants to a 3-2 win over the Kelowna Rockets.

The Giants were hosting the Rockets in Western Hockey League action at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday night.

The victory improved Vancouver to 25-14-4-2 and their 56 points pull them to within one of the Rockets (27-13-2-1) for top spot in the B.C. Division.



