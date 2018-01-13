Kelowna Rockets vs Vancouver Giants, WHL at Langley Events Centre, Jan. 13 Vancouver’s Kaleb Bulych wraps up Kelowna’s Leif Mattson. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

SLIDESHOW: Giants ground Rockets in first-place showdown

Photos from the Vancouver Giants-Kelowna Rockets Western Hockey League clash at the Langley Events Centre

James Malm broke a 2-2 in the third period, sending the Vancouver Giants to a 3-2 win over the Kelowna Rockets.

The Giants were hosting the Rockets in Western Hockey League action at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday night.

The victory improved Vancouver to 25-14-4-2 and their 56 points pull them to within one of the Rockets (27-13-2-1) for top spot in the B.C. Division.


Kelowna Rockets vs Vancouver Giants, WHL at Langley Events Centre, Jan. 13 Vancouver Giants’ Davis Koch slips past the check of Kelowna’s Nolan Foote. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Kelowna Rockets vs Vancouver Giants, WHL at Langley Events Centre, Jan. 13 Vancouver’s Cyle McNabb and Kelowna’s Gordie Ballhorn in a race for the puck. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Kelowna Rockets vs Vancouver Giants, WHL at Langley Events Centre, Jan. 13 Kelowna’s Connor Bruggen-Cate holds off Vancouver’s Brennan Riddle. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Kelowna Rockets vs Vancouver Giants, WHL at Langley Events Centre, Jan. 13 Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Kelowna Rockets vs Vancouver Giants, WHL at Langley Events Centre, Jan. 13 Kelowna’s Kole Lind and Vancouver’s David Tendeck. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Kelowna Rockets vs Vancouver Giants, WHL at Langley Events Centre, Jan. 13 Vancouver’s Brayden Watts moves in on Kelowna’s Braydyn Chizen. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

