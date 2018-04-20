SLIDESHOW: Saints hammer ’Cats

Photos of high school rugby action between Brookswood and Langley

The Langley Saints and Brookswood Bobcats battled in high school senior boys rugby action at Langley Secondary on April 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

It was a one-sided affair as the Langley Saints hosted the Brookswood Bobcats.

The senior boys rugby rivals hit the pitch on Thursday (April 19) afternoon at Langley Secondary with the Saints coming away with the 58-0 victory.

The win improved the Saints to 3-1 while the ’Cats fell to 1-3 in the Fraser Valley tier 1 AA division.

Both teams are back in action on April 24 when Brookswood plays the Poppy Redhawks at D.W. Poppy Secondary while the Saints host the first-place Graham Grizzlies at Langley Secondary.

The Grizzlies are 4-0 while Poppy is 0-4.



