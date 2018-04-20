The Langley Saints and Brookswood Bobcats battled in high school senior boys rugby action at Langley Secondary on April 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

SLIDESHOW: Saints hammer ’Cats

Photos of high school rugby action between Brookswood and Langley

It was a one-sided affair as the Langley Saints hosted the Brookswood Bobcats.

The senior boys rugby rivals hit the pitch on Thursday (April 19) afternoon at Langley Secondary with the Saints coming away with the 58-0 victory.

The win improved the Saints to 3-1 while the ’Cats fell to 1-3 in the Fraser Valley tier 1 AA division.

Both teams are back in action on April 24 when Brookswood plays the Poppy Redhawks at D.W. Poppy Secondary while the Saints host the first-place Graham Grizzlies at Langley Secondary.

The Grizzlies are 4-0 while Poppy is 0-4.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid: NHL
Next story
SLIDESHOW: Saints slow Ramblers in rugby action

Just Posted

Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Gabriel Klein’s fitness to stand trial will be subject to periodic review

LEPS, Langley Township mark Earth Month with eco-friendly events

Arbour Day, Clean-Up Day happening last two weekends in April

Stage 1 watering restrictions to kick in two weeks early

As of May 1, Metro Vancouver residents can only water lawns two days a week instead of three

Wildlife centre operator concerned about leg-hold traps

Elizabeth Melnick of Abbotsford says contraptions are injuring innocent animals

SLIDESHOW: Saints hammer ’Cats

Photos of high school rugby action between Brookswood and Langley

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish-born artist Tim Bergling, was found in Muscat, Oman

Updated: Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

The gas wars continue in Vernon, B.C. with prices as low as $109.9 in North Okanagan

Trudeau ends 3-country tour with global reputation, alliances intact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies

Province’s $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces

Mike Farnworth made the funding announcement in Surrey Friday morning

Most Read