SLIDESHOW: Titans take down Griffins

The Langley Fundamental Titans improved to 3-1-0 after a 4-0 win over the Burnsview Griffins.

The two senior AA girls soccer teams hit the pitch at Langley’s Noel Booth Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Through four games this season, the Titans are tied for top spot in the Fraser Valley West Zone standings, outscoring their foes 15-6.

The loss dropped Burnsview to 1-1-1.

Langley Fundamental is back in action on April 23 when they play at Delview at the Delsom Turf field in Delta

The Griffins travel to Aldergrove Athletic Park for a match against the Poppy Redhawks, also on April 23.



