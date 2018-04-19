SLIDESHOW: Titans take down Griffins

Photos of Langley Fundamental Titans senior girls soccer team 4-0 victory over North Delta’s Burnsview Griffins

The Langley Fundamental Titans improved to 3-1-0 after a 4-0 win over the Burnsview Griffins.

The two senior AA girls soccer teams hit the pitch at Langley’s Noel Booth Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Through four games this season, the Titans are tied for top spot in the Fraser Valley West Zone standings, outscoring their foes 15-6.

The loss dropped Burnsview to 1-1-1.

Langley Fundamental is back in action on April 23 when they play at Delview at the Delsom Turf field in Delta

The Griffins travel to Aldergrove Athletic Park for a match against the Poppy Redhawks, also on April 23.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government

Just Posted

Aldergrove’s ‘a-maze-ing’ puzzle

The ‘Labyrinth Lady’ creates new path on church grounds

VIDEO: Two Langley musicians join Motown Meltdown

Fundraiser on tap at the Commodore this weekend.

VIDEO: Handmade memorial a tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Langley man honours victims, survivors of tragic bus crash

Langley teen signs with Vancouver Whitecaps

Sixteen-year-old Grade 10 student from Langley joins MLS club

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

VIDEO: Work is play for this B.C. avalanche rescue dog

CARDA certified Joss’s Job is to save lives — but to her, it’s all a game

UPDATE: Jordan funeral procession moves along Quadra Street

Late Victoria cop mourned by officers from numerous local, out-of-town jurisdictions

Government has no solution for dangerous stretch of Highway 1

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok met with the Ministry to talk about the dangers around Highway 1

B.C. couple caught in Kootenay Pass avalanche

Just after the ministry carried out avalanche control and opened the highway a Rossland couple was almost swept away by snow

Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government

Disgraced cyclist reached $5-million settlement with sponsor U.S. Postal Service

2 B.C. men deemed heroes for saving man from fire

Fire on Coronation Avenue in Duncan sends one man to hospital

B.C. has highest C-section rate in Canada: report

Researcher says it’s not necessarily a bad thing

Aldergrove poet pens prize-winner

Meagan Wiebe earns third prize in Legion-sponsored poetry contest

Aldergrove’s Talana is picture perfect

Talana Barry won $150 gift card in the HomeLife Benchmark Realty Easter Colouring Contest

Most Read