Arizona Coyotes right wing Hudson Fasching, left, and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Guillaume Brisebois collide during the first period of a pre-season NHL hockey game in Vancouver on September 26, 2019. The Vancouver Canucks have recalled defencemen Guillaume Brisebois and Jalen Chatfield from Utica of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. The Canucks also announced forward Justin Bailey has been reassigned to Utica. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Slumping Vancouver Canucks missing three key players at practice

Team also called up two defencemen from the AHL and reassigned a forward to Utica

Three Vancouver Canucks players missed practice as the team returned home from a rough road trip on Tuesday.

Defenceman Quinn Hughes and Tyler Myers and forward Jay Beagle all did not take part in the main practice, with coach Travis Green saying all three are banged up. He listed them as day-to-day.

Hughes went out for a skate after practice.

Earlier, the Canucks recalled defencemen Guillaume Brisebois and Jalen Chatfield from Utica of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions.

The Canucks also announced forward Justin Bailey has been reassigned to Utica.

Vancouver lost the final three games of a four-game Eastern swing. The Canucks, who host the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, entered Tuesday’s play in the first wild-card spot in the tightly-packed Western Conference.

Brisebois has four goals and 11 assists in 47 games with Utica this season.

Chatfield has four assists in 46 games with Vancouver’s AHL team this season.

Bailey has no points in two games with Vancouver, and 27 goals and 18 assists in 49 games with Utica.

