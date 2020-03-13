It was an all-weekend event in Hope for the annual South Coast Women’s Hockey League Championship last year. This year’s championship will not go ahead, as all Hockey Canada events have been nixed for the season due to the coronavirus. (Chris Duchaine/Black Press file)

South Coast Women’s provincial hockey tournament cancelled

Hope Arena was set to host teams once again in late March

The South Coast Women’s Hockey League provincial championship is one of many big end-of-season events that have been nixed due to the coronavirus. Hockey Canada cancelled all of their sanctioned activities, effective March 13.

READ MORE: BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

“Without question, this is an unprecedented period of difficulty for the sports world,” said Hockey Canada chief executive officer Tom Renney, and Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer. “The health and safety of all participants in sport, including players, coaches, staff, officials, fans, family, volunteers and the general public, is of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada.”

The final weekend of the South Coast Women’s Hockey League season would have decided first place, as well as the final playoff position. As a result, scheduled games on Mar. 13-14 will not take place and the SCWHL provincial championship tournament in Hope, BC has been cancelled.

The league has eight teams: The Fraser Valley Jets, Kamloops Vibe, Meadow Ridge Moose, TWU Spartans, South Fraser TNT, North Shore Rebels, Richmond Devils and Island Surge.

READ MORE: Hope welcomes the South Coast Women's Hockey Championship

 

