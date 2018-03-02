Spartans bench boss wins coach of the year

Cheryl Jean-Paul arrived in Langley seven years ago and has taken TWU women’s basketball program to new heights

A record-setting season has resulted in yet another first for the Trinity Western Spartans women’s basketball program.

Cheryl Jean-Paul has been named Canada West Coach of the Year after guiding her team to a program-best 16-4 regular season record. “This award is an honour to receive since it’s based on what my peers are thinking,” Jean-Paul said.

“But I consider it as tangible evidence of the investment so many have made into my coaching, leadership and personal development over the last few years and certainly in this past season.”

Wow! Blown away by the honor – coaching among giants in the last 8 years, glad I learned a few things along the way! Great conference, great school, great team, and a shout out to my hometown! @CanadaWest @TrinityWestern @TWUSpartans @basketballmb @twuspartanwbb https://t.co/oH3oI0GOXa — Cheryl Jean-Paul (@CherylJeanPaul) March 1, 2018

Jean-Paul came to Langley in 2010 and 2016/17 was the program’s first winning season (12-8). This year’s victory total of 16 also doubled their output from two years ago.

Congrats @CherylJeanPaul I knew this time would come! I’m so proud of you this is well deserved. You are so resilient and I am so thankful for all of the hours you spent building into me. Honoured to call you my coach and friend. #twuspartans pic.twitter.com/tP6yp1UAsy — Luca Schmidt (@LucaSchmidt16) March 1, 2018

And this season marked the furthest the program has advanced, as they get set to host the Calgary Dinos in the Canada West bronze medal game on March 3 at the Langley Events Centre. Game time is 8 p.m.

SEE: Spartans host Dinos with spot at nationals on the line

“I am thrilled that Cheryl’s hard work and commitment to the process of excellence has been recognized with this award,” said TWU’s Athletic Director Jeff Gamache.

“Cheryl embodies everything about the Complete Champion Approach, as she is fully committed to providing her players with an environment that supports them spiritually, athletically, academically and socially.

Cheryl is a lifelong learner who has been humble enough to work with a team of people to accomplish the results the team has achieved.”

Under the guidance of Jean-Paul, the Spartans have been on an impressive three-year trajectory that has seen them earn their first playoff win two years ago, their first playoff series victory last year and their first Canada West quarter-final series win this season.

She came to Langley from Winnipeg.

“I appreciate the opportunity to start my university career and flourish at TWU and more importantly, I appreciate all my current and former athletes for sticking with me and helping me build this program into what it has become,” Jean-Paul said.



sports@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter