Spartans close with victory on seniors’ night

The Trinity Western Spartans season may have had more downs than ups, but the men’s basketball team went out on a winning note, capturing just their second victory of the season.

The Spartans were playing their final home game of the season, knocking off the Thompson Rivers WolfPack 81-74 at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday night.

The win improved TWU to 2-16 while the WolfPack — who are in the mix for a Canada West playoff spot — fell to 10-8.

Thompson Rivers had beat TWU 83-75 the night before.

“TRU is a very, very disciplined team and a good team. They beat us last night so we knew it was going to be a battle,” said Spartans coach Aaron Muhic.

“They are very physical (but) our guys rose and fought and we are just fortunate enough to come out on top — there was a lot of foul trouble and a lot of adversity, so it’s always nice to come out on top.”

The victory came on seniors’ night as TWU honoured its trio of fifth-year players, Pogos Trunyan, Peter Spangehl and Tyus Allen.

“To me, it’s about legacy and about them remembering their time at Trinity Western and being student-athletes,” Muhic said.

“That’s a big part of it. They can share it with their families and friends and things like that. It’s been a rough go, and the guys have stayed steady and worked hard so they should be proud of tonight’s game.”

Trunyan had a game-high 21 points, including five three-pointers, and eight assists, while Vartan Tanielian finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

Tanielian was the top scorer on Friday with 24 points and seven rebounds while Josiah Allison had 17 points.

The Spartans close their season in Edmonton with games agasint the MacEwen Griffins on Feb. 2 and 3.



