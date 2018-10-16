Spartans have a rough weekend

TWU Spartan Kateri Keras tussles with South Fraser’s Tanis Burnett in action at the LEC.

South Fraser TNT racked up their second win in a row against the TWU Spartans in South Coast Women’s Hockey League action over the weekend, recording a 6-0 shutout Sunday at the LEC.

The defeat followed a 6-1 loss at Planet Ice in delta.

In that game, the Lone Spartans goal came in the second period with an unassisted score by Ashleigh Kar at 13:49.

The top-ranked TNT record is now four wins and one loss in five games while the Spartans record worsened to one win and three losses in four.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter