TWU Spartan Kateri Keras tussles with South Fraser’s Tanis Burnett in action at the LEC.

Spartans have a rough weekend

Women’s hockey team takes on top-ranked TNT

South Fraser TNT racked up their second win in a row against the TWU Spartans in South Coast Women’s Hockey League action over the weekend, recording a 6-0 shutout Sunday at the LEC.

The defeat followed a 6-1 loss at Planet Ice in delta.

In that game, the Lone Spartans goal came in the second period with an unassisted score by Ashleigh Kar at 13:49.

The top-ranked TNT record is now four wins and one loss in five games while the Spartans record worsened to one win and three losses in four.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Merritt, Chilliwack and Coquitlam early-season surprises
Next story
VIDEO: North Langley Kodiaks shut out North Surrey Bears

Just Posted

VIDEO: North Langley Kodiaks shut out North Surrey Bears

Defensive battle Saturday ends in Langley’s favour

Foursome unites in Fort Langley show

A new exhibition of art opened Wednesday at the Fort Gallery.

A campaign to give municipalities more say over marijuana advertising

Langley Township wants to avoid a Washington-State-style flood of advertising

Spartans have a rough weekend

Women’s hockey team takes on top-ranked TNT

Love of music shared with Langley’s little musicians

A Grade 11 R.E. Mountain student stepped up, realizing many local families couldn’t afford lessons.

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

Make Halloween spooky but safe

Langley Township offers families advice to avoid festive dangers

2 charged for feeding B.C. bear Tim Horton’s timbits

Court documents show that Randy Scott and Megan Hiltz have both been charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife.

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set for parole bid after 25 years in prison

Bernardo’s parole hearing at the Bath Institution is expected to attract numerous observers

Feds aiming to select preferred design for $60B warships by end of month

Defence insiders say the government wants to select a design by the end of the month from among three options submitted by several of the largest defence and shipbuilding companies in the world.

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Most Read