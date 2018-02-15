Spartans rout Eagles

Trinity Western hockey team has two points lead for top spot with four games to play

It was a dominant display of a balanced scoring attack.

Eight different Trinity Western Spartans players scored and 14 of the 18 players had at least one point.

Add it all up and it was an 11-1 rout of the Eastern Washington Eagles last Friday (Feb. 9) at the Aldergrove Community Centre.

The victory improved the Spartans hockey team to 17-4-0-0 with the 17 wins matching a program high.

Playing in a different ‘home’ arena than usual should benefit the Spartans for next month’s playoffs, as they will likely be alternating home rinks with the Langley Events Centre busier than usual.

“It was interesting to play in a different home environment, but going into the playoffs we’re going to have to play in some different facilities, so it’s good to get that mindset,” said TWU coach Barret Kropf. “It was a bit awkward but obviously it turned out OK for us.

“I thought our guys skated well and moved pucks well (and) I think we stayed disciplined, which was good.”

This was the third time this season the Spartans hit the 11-goal mark.

Kade Vilio — one of four Spartans who played their minor hockey out of the Aldergrove Arena — led the way with a two-goal, four-point game. Dustin Deugau also had four points, all of which were assists.

Lincoln Nikkel, another Aldergrove product, scored twice.

“He crashes the net and does what he needs to do. I think the guys really appreciate him. He’s one of those guys who does everything that you ask of him. He’s a team guy and a great locker room guy, so it’s good to seem him find some success tonight.”

Dylan Sakatch, Elijah Vilio, Evan Last, Brandon Potomak and Jacob Mills each popped home one goal. Kenny Batke had three assists.

Florian Niedermaier also had two goals and had his coach raving about his afterwards.

“It’s amazing a guy like him continues to score the way he does and he doesn’t have a penalty this year and he only had two minutes last year. He just plays at such a high level and he’s so disciplined defensively and he’s just a great sportsman,” the coach said.

“We always appreciate his efforts and tonight was another one of those strong performances from him.

Lucas Mills made 19 saves for the victory.

The Spartans are back in action when they host the second-place Selkirk Saints on Feb. 17 at the LEC with a 7 p.m. puck drop. The Saints enter the game two points back of TWU with four games to play in the regular season.



