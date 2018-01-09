Spartans set for first-place showdown with Saints

Make that seven straight victories for the Trinity Western Spartans hockey team.

The Spartans went on the road and knocked off the Eastern Washington Eagles by scores of 5-2 and 3-0 over the weekend, improving to 12-3-0-0 in the BC Intercollegiate Hockey League. The two latest victories helped TWU pass the Selkirk Saints for top spot as the league resumed play after the holiday break.

Trinity Western will look to build on that lead as they head to Castlegar this weekend for a huge two-game series against Selkirk on Jan. 12 and 13.

In the Spartans’ last game, Lucas Mills stopped all 35 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season.

“I thought our defensive core really held us in tonight,” said TWU coach Barret Kropf. “They let (Mills) see all the shots he needed to see and he made the saves he needed to make.

“Our guys are really buying in on the defensive end and that obviously also helps create offence. I thought specifically, Karsten (Seidel) and Mack Wiens had their best game of the year tonight.”

Kade Vilio led the offence with a goal and an assist while Brandon Potomak and Tyler McMinn potted a goal apiece.

Friday’s game saw the Eagles jump out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Jacob Loman and Kyle Blondin before the Spartans responded with a four-goal second period.

Brayden Brown, Vilio, Joseph Sylvain and McMinn scored in the middle stanza. Brown added his second of the night in the third period for the 5-2 final score.



