Trinity Western Spartans setter Adam Schriemer has been named the Canada West men’s volleyball player of the year. Scott Stewart TWU Athletics

Spartans set their sights on banners

Trinity Western men’s volleyball team will play for gold at Langley Events Centre on Saturday night

The Trinity Western Spartans are going for gold, and have booked their spot in the upcoming U Sport championships.

The men’s volleyball team made quick work of the Winnipeg Wesmen last week, winning 3-0 and 3-0 to take their Canada West semifinal series 2-0 at the Langley Events Centre.

And now it’s time to add some hardware to the trophy case.

“Now we get a chance to compete for the red banner and the blue banner, we are pumped about that,” said TWU coach Ben Josephson. “That is what we set out to do at the beginning of the year and we are excited we get to do it.”

The Spartans host the Alberta Golden Bears tomorrow (March 10) at the Langley Events Centre at 8 p.m. in the Canada West gold medal game. Both teams are already assured spots at the U Sport national championships in Hamilton later this month.

TWU is also the defending national champion and Josephson said the team views the pressure of being one of the premier programs as a positive.

“We talk about pressure being a privilege and a lot of reasons we all came to this program,” he said. “The reason they chose to be here is to get a chance to compete for those championships.”

“On the one hand, yes it’s expectations. But on the other, we have what no one else has and that is such a privilege we want to carry with honour and privilege.

“This is what it takes to be No. 1 and we are going to act that way and look at it as a strength not a weakness and an advantage not a disadvantage, and as a privilege.”

Friday’s clinching match saw the Spartans employ a balanced attack as Jesse Elser, who hit .700, and Eric Loeppky each had eight kills. Jacob Kern had six kills while Jackson Howe had five kills and seven blocks. Loeppky also had seven blocks.

Top honour for Schriemer

TWU setter Adam Schriemer was named the Canada West men’s player of the year. Schriemer concluded his five-year career fifth on the conference’s all-time assists list with 3,448 and had 920 assists this season, guiding the TWU offence to a conference-leading .311 hitting percentage.

“Adam is the straw that stirs our drink,” Ben Josephson said. “He is our motor that drives the top-rated offence in U Sports and he has done it with largely a new lineup from the last two championships.

“The fact the Canada West coaches recognize that and honoured Adam with this award reflects the impact Adam has had in regards to our team’s success this season. This is a great individual award to receive as he leaves the program. But he will be the first to say that he is just doing his job to make our team better and ultimately that is why he is such a special player.”

Previous story
BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies stay alive with Bulldog win

Just Posted

Former president of Surrey Sikh temple dismissed his lawyer, as he’s about to be sentenced in wife’s death

Baldev Singh Kalsi pleaded guilty in November to manslaughter

Spartans set their sights on banners

Trinity Western men’s volleyball team will play for gold at Langley Events Centre on Saturday night

Giants finally ground Rockets in Kelowna

Vancouver had lost 26 straight games in Kelowna, dating back to 2011

Vancouver Giants topple top-tier team in overtime

The Langley-based hockey team heads to Washington next, for a game against the Tri-City Americans.

Glut of San Fran dogs coming to Langley for adoption this weekend

A U.S. animal rescue brings 54 dogs – of varying sizes from San Francisco – to PetSmart in Langley.

WATCH: Firefighters use jaws of life to extract Langley crash victim

A collision Wednesday afternoon saw one woman taken by ambulance.

Less snow good news for Lower Mainland bridge costs

Province spent $3 million less clearing ice and snow off bridges

Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

This is the third home that had its roof caved in by heavy snow

Vancouver police identify Chilliwack suspect in violent pot shop robbery

WATCH: VPD release security video from the November theft.

B.C. set to close ‘gaps’ in ministry research six years after health researcher firings

Rigorous testing of drugs, move towards team-based health care among new measures taken

Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period

President Trump is imposing 25 and 10 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively

Accommodation tax coming to parts of B.C.’s north ahead of summer

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1, set to boost tourism funding

B.C. legislature declares kids no longer ’strangers’ in chamber

All parties support motion to mark International Women’s Day

Charges stayed against adult in Vancouver Island cat torture case

But charges against two teenagers involved are proceeding.

Most Read