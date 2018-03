CHRISTOPHER LAKUSTA Josh Low of the Special Olympics BC Langley Vikings with the ball and his team taking on the Special Olympics BC North Shore Hijinks.

Josh Low of the Special Olympics BC Langley Vikings with the ball and his team taking on the Special Olympics BC North Shore Hijinks.

On the weekend of March 3 and 4 the Special Olympics BC North Shore hosted their 8th annual March Madness Basketball Tournament at Sutherland Secondary School in North Vancouver.

The communities that took part in the tournament were North Shore, Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Vancouver, Okanagan (Kelowna), Abbotsford and Langley.