Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Twenty-five Special Olympics BC athletes and nine coaches arrived in the Cowichan Valley for the 2018 BC Summer Games – the same weekend as the 50th anniversary of the first-ever Special Olympics in North America.

Participating throughout the region, the group will represent one of eight B.C. zones in track and field, equestrian and swimming.

“I’m really excited to get back and compete,” said Shayne Blandin, 25, from Qualicum Beach.

They will joining other Special Olympic teams on Saturday to commemorate 50 years since people with special needs took to Chicago’s Soldier Field for the first ever Special Olympics.

“The 1968 event is described as ‘daybreak’ – the early stirring of a global movement for people with intellectual disabilities,” Special Olympics BC said in a release.

The Chicago games, although at the time a local event, paved the way for athletes around the world to join the competition, have fun and not to be stigmatized, the group said.

Events are being hosted across the province to mark the anniversary, now known as a Global Day of Inclusion. Twenty-three B.C. cities will light up buildings and landmarks in red in honour of Special Olympic athletes.

On Saturday, Tim Hortons will be selling a donut designed by Special Olympic athletes from Alberta, with proceeds going to the charity.

For most of the Special Olympic participants at the Cowichan Summer Games, the weekend is one of both competition, making new friendships, and often travel with a team so far away from home for the first time.

“It’s just something good to make friends, meet new people – that’s what I look forward to when I come to these kinds of events,” said Donovin MacCumber, an 18-year-old swimmer from New Westminster, who’s ready to hit some personal bests.

The athletes will participate in the after-hours dance, sneak some practise in ahead of competition, all the while sharing a sense of excitement in hopes of meeting new goals.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.