Spokane downs Giants in Langley, again

Two up and two down. The Vancouver Giants hosted Spokane’s Chiefs for two back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, losing both. The latest defeat was 4-1. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Four teams separated by two points battling for three playoff spots should make for an interesting final finish as the Western Hockey League regular season winds down.

And the Vancouver Giants – who on Dec. 8 were listed as No. 10 in the KIA CHL Top-10 rankings – could find themselves on the outside looking in as they suffered a sixth-consecutive loss on Sunday afternoon.

The visiting Spokane Chiefs knocked off the Vancouver Giants for a second straight game at Langley Events Centre, this time by a 4-1 score to pull within a single point of Vancouver and the Victoria Royals, as both those clubs have 50 points and sit sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Western Conference.

Spokane is in the eighth and final playoff spot with 49 points, one ahead of the Prince George Cougars’ 48 points.

Of the four teams, Vancouver has the most remaining games (six), but all their opponents (Kelowna three times and single games against Kamloops, Portland and Seattle) are 30 or more points ahead of the Giants in the standings.

The Cougars have five games left to play while Victoria and Spokane each have four remaining games and, in those games, Victoria faces Prince George once (April 9) before a huge two-game series on April 15 and 16 against Spokane.

“This one is past us; obviously it is not what we wanted,” said Giants coach Michael Dyck. “At some point, we will have to get ourselves ready for next weekend.”

Sunday’s game saw the Chiefs score twice on just four first-period shots – the first of which was a two-on-zero with the Giants were short-handed – to build a lead they would not relinquish. Nick McCarry and Bear Hughes had the goals.

Vancouver’s Fabian Lysell did give the home side some life in the middle stanza as he stole the puck in the defensive zone while his team was short-handed and beat Spokane goaltender Mason Beaupit high glove to get his team on the board.

With Vancouver pressing for the tying goal in the third period, McCarry converted on a three-on-one at the 7:34 mark of the third for his second of the game to give Spokane a 3-1 lead. Erik Atchison completed the scoring, hitting the empty net with 25 seconds to play.

Dyck said he had hoped his team would have come out with more jump in the third period after pulling to within a goal, especially considering the Chiefs were playing their third game in as many days as goaltender Mason Beaupit was in net for all three contests in the 48-hour span.

“The first five or six minutes, we didn’t get a shot and we certainly wanted to put a little more pressure on them. But I thought we got it going in the last part of the third,” said the coach.

“A one-goal game and we put the heat on, but their goaltender played pretty well and made some big saves for them.”

Special teams continue to be an area of concern as Vancouver has just one power-play goal in their past five games.

“We have to play faster. I think when we play fast and get the puck on net, we have bodies in front, we create momentum. That is essentially what we want to do. We don’t have to look for the perfect play, we just have to get more pucks on net,” Dyck said.

“It is a matter of those guys working together.”

Final shots in Sunday’s game were 31-25 for the Giants, with Beaupit finishing with 30 saves while Connor Martin stopped 21 of 24 pucks.

Up next for the Giants are a home game Friday, April 8 (puck drops at 7:30 p.m.) when they host the Portland Winterhawks at Langley Events Centre.

It is the start of a busy three-game weekend as Vancouver visits the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday and Sunday.

BY THE NUMBERS

1st period:

SPO – 6:05 into the first, Nick McCarry (20) opened the scoring for the Chiefs on the power-play. After receiving a cross-ice feed from Chase Bertholet, McCarry did the rest, firing a shot past a sprawled-out Connor Martin. The second assist came from Graham Sward.

SPO – Bear Hughes (23) added another for the Chiefs off the rush, beating Martin on with a low wrist-shot that slipped through the pads and in with 4:36 remaining in the first.

Shots: 8-4 Vancouver

2nd period:

VAN – Fabian Lysell (21) got the G-Men on the board with a solo effort while shorthanded. Lysell stole a puck in his own zone, raced down the left-wing and ripped a shot by Mason Beaupit’s glove. The goal came 13:42 into the second period and was unassisted.

Shots: 12-12

3rd period:

SPO – Nick McCarry (21) buried his second goal of the game off a three-on-one sequence. The play was set up by both Chase Bertholet and Cade Hayes. The goal came 7:34 into the third period.

SPO – Erik Atchinson (10) ended all hopes of a Giants comeback with an unassisted empty-netter at 19:35.

Shots: 11-9 Vancouver

Final score: Spokane 4 – Vancouver 1

Final shots: 31-25 Vancouver

Connor Martin: 21/24 saves for Vancouver

Mason Beaupit: 30/31 saves for Spokane

Vancouver power play: 0/2

Spokane power play: 1/3

3 Stars: 1) Nick McCarry (2G); 2) Fabian Lysell (1G); and 3) Chase Bertholet (2A)

