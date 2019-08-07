Josie Field (centre) took a gold medal in the 400-metre freestyle, silver in the 200-metre freestyle and bronze in the 200-metre butterfly. (Contributed photo)

SPORTS BRIEF: LOSC take gold, Bears down Wolf Pack

Round-up of local interest stories

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) swimmers brought some precious metal back from Calgary and the Canadian Junior Championships.

Josie Field, 17, took a gold medal in the 400-metre freestyle, silver in the 200-metre freestyle and bronze in the 200-metre butterfly

READ MORE: Gold, bronze for Langley’s Field

Hugh McNeill, 16, won a gold medal in the 200-metre backstroke and broke an Olympians swim club record doing it.

Katie Schroeder, 13, won silver in the 100-metre backstroke and broke an Olympians record.

LOSC was 11th overall and third in B.C., a big improvement from placing 47th last season.

Head coach Brian Metcalfe called it “fantastic.”

Bears beat wolf pack

Langley’s Brock Staller was a key player in the B.C. Bears 54-12 win over the Prairie Wolf Pack in Kelowna on Saturday July 29.

Staller and his teammates erased a 32-point deficit to win the Best of the West series in Kelowna 60-50 on aggregate.

Staller, who plays with Seattle Seawolves, found the goal several times during the match, which took place during the U16 Western Canadian Championships.

Staller said his team was confident heading into the match, but that didn’t change how good it felt to pull off the comeback.

“Words can’t describe how much it means for the guys to come out and win this,” Staller observed.

“We knew we could come out here and beat them by 33 if we played our structure and kept to it. We had a quick start and upped the tempo in the second half,” he said.

“We put the work in, and it showed.”

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Vancouver Giants forward Sourdif named to Canadian team for Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Next story
Giants forward Justin Sourdif gets assist as Team Canada wins first game at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Just Posted

Aldergrove Bowl hosts mass meteor shower watch and campout

Star-gazers gather under the night sky to witness the annual perseid meteor shower

Abbotsford Airshow features Snowbirds, Thunderbirds and more

57th annual event runs Aug. 9 to 11 at Abbotsford Airport

LETTER: Langley man argues that Pride groups intolerant

Banning of UBC and the Vancouver Public Library shows pride society not open to diverse opinion.

Giants forward Justin Sourdif gets assist as Team Canada wins first game at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Brings number of consecutive wins for Canada at event to 10

SPORTS BRIEF: LOSC take gold, Bears down Wolf Pack

Round-up of local interest stories

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

Hundreds to ‘Ride for Refuge’ in the Fraser Valley this fall

Fundraiser to support vulnerable populations throughout Lower Mainland

Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Incoming tide traps teens on White Rock Pier

Kayakers assisted with rescue of cold, tired swimmers

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Woman attacked by stranger while alone on back deck in Abbotsford, police say

Attack appears to be ‘sexually motivated,’ according to investigators

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Most Read