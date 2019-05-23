Sports briefs

TWU volleyball player to national team, Taekwondo at LEC, a Rams replay and Thunder take gold

Brie King. File photo

King to national team

Langley’s Brie King, a fourth year general studies student at Trinity Western University, has been named to the women’s indoor volleyball national team for the 2019 season by Volleyball Canada.

The first competition for the women’s team will be the Challenge Cup – a continental pre-qualifier for Volleyball Nations League to be held in Chateauguay, Quebec from May 31 to June 02.

The women will also compete in the Pan American Games in Peru this summer, and the Women’s Olympic Qualifier in Russia.

Taekwondo at LEC

Langley Events Centre will host the third Consul General Cup Taekwondo Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a K-pop performance by KPK, last year’s winner of the K pop contest in Vancouver, and Taekwondo demonstrations such as Poomsae (a defined pattern of attack and defense) and board breaking.

Admission is free.

Rams get replay

Langley Rams football team will begin defense of their Cullen Cup championship title at McLeod Athletic Park stadium with a replay of a key game last year. Rams will host the VI Raiders at the opener on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The last time Rams and Raiders met , it ended with a 37-26 Rams win in the 2018 BCFC semifinal.

Gold for Thunder

Langley Thunder Novice A1 team went undefeated in the Coquitlam’s Adanac Cup box lacrosse tournament on the May 19 weekend.

.

