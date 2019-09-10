SPORTS BRIEFS: 3D archery, Langley athletes on bronze-medal-winning volleyball team

Archers check out a velociraptor target at the first 3D archery event held at the Langley Rod and Gun club in April (file photo)

3D archery returns

Langley Rod and Gun club is hosting its second flatfield shoot on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Archers can test their skills against a variety of life-size (and larger) targets.

The popular sport allows archers to target replica animals ranging from the real to the whimsical, from bears and deer to dinosaurs, bugs and “jackelopes.”

VIDEO: Dinosaurs, bugs and jackelopes: 3D archery comes to Langley

Fees range from $9 for adults, $4 for junior archers, 12 and under free. Starts at 9 a.m. Contact Ken Lewis kr_lewis@telus.net or Rick Blyth Blythrick@gmail.com.

READ ALSO: Giving it a shot at the Langley Rod and Gun Club

The sport operates under the rules of the International Field Archery Association (IFAA) that was founded in 1970 and represents 50,000 field archers in 40 member countries.

A volleyball bronze win

A former Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartan was a big part of Team Canada winning bronze against Mexico in a 3-0 sweep Saturday at the Men’s 2019 NORCECA Continental volleyball championships in Winnipeg.

Spartan alumni Ryan Sclater was the top individual contributor for Canada with 17 points.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Former Langley volleyball player top points-getter as Team Canada beats Argentina

Spartans Lucas Van Berkel and Daniel Jansen Vandoorn also played for Canada.

Head coach Glenn Hoag said the team was “really well focused.”

“Now the challenge is for the guys to go to their clubs and stay healthy for January when we face Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico again [in the Continental Olympic Qualifier].

Cuba won the gold-medal match over the United States, who took home silver.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________