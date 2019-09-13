SPORTS BRIEFS: A shutout for Langley’s Colyn at TWU home opener, Cull signed by Giants, TWU and UBC play to scoreless draw

Roundup of local interest sports stories

Shutout for Colyn

Langley’s Sebastian Colyn earned his first clean sheet of the season for the TWU Spartans men’s soccer team during their home opener against Thompson Rivers University at Chase Office Field on Friday, Sept. 6.

Spartans Jacob Low scored the only goal in the game en route to a 1-0 win.

Not long after TWU’s Gordon Grice hit the left post from in close, the Spartans broke through when Low took a Jake Ruby, from North Vancouver, feed from just inside the box and got it past TRU’d netminder.

TWU head coach Mike Shearon described it as a “good performance.”

“Our possession was way better, our defensive shape was good, and we eliminated the majority of their chances.”

TWU ended a two-game losing streak, with back-to-back losses against UBC and Victoria.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Former TWU soccer player Paul Hamilton named to Canada West Hall Of Fame

Cull signs with Giants

Julian Cull has inked a contract with the Langley-based Vancouver Giants.

Cull played last season with the Pacific Coast Academy Bantam Prep team, leading the team with 22 goals and 36 points through 29 games.

At BC Hockey’s Male U16 POE Provincial Camp, he scored four goals in seven games for Team White.

He finished in the top 10 in scoring during the event.

“Julian showed very well at his first training camp and has worked extremely hard to get to this point,” said Giants GM Barclay Parneta. “He’s going to give you an honest effort every game, and we’re confident that he’ll develop into a reliable player in the future for the Giants.”

As an under-ager, Cull is eligible to play in a maximum of five regular season games for the Giants until his Midget season ends.

READ MORE: Giants players off at NHL camps

TWU plays UBC to a draw

No. 2-ranked TWU Spartans women’s soccer team (0-0-1) settled for a 0-0 draw against the No. 10 UBC Thunderbirds (0-0-1) to open their Canada West season at Thunderbird Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6

TWU netminder Hannah Miller, a Langley native, made six saves to earn the clean sheet in her her first-ever start with the Spartans.

Spartans head coach Graham Roxburgh was pleased.

“Any time you can come and play a strong opponent on the road and come out with a point you take it. Lots of work to do and some wounds to heal, but in the end a good hard-fought battle.”

READ MORE: TWU Spartans soccer team opens preseason in England

