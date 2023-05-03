SPORTS BRIEFS: Bandits sign Jankovic, McGlynn homers, Park wins GNAC glory

Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday, May 2, that the club has signed 6-foot-11 centre Stefan Jankovic. (Courtesy Vancouver Bandits)

Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday, May 2, that the club has signed 6-foot-11 centre Stefan Jankovic ahead of the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Jankovic, a native of Belgrade, Serbia, has played in several of the world’s first division professional leagues and tournaments in Europe and North America.

“Through playing college ball at Hawaii and having that proximity to British Columbia, I have heard nothing but good things about the basketball culture in the Vancouver area,” Jankovic said.

“I am ready to get to work with our roster, staff and to be part of a special season alongside an awesome Bandits fanbase.”

The Bandits tip-off the 2023 CEBL campaign on Saturday, May 27 when the club takes on the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Canada Life Centre. Fans will have their first chance to watch the Bandits at home at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 when Vancouver welcomes the Calgary Surge for its first-ever visit to LEC.

McGlynn sends teammates home

Langley’s Abby McGlynn is having a good season at SFU.

McGlynn hit a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Simon Fraser Red Leafs a 4-3 win in Game 1 of their doubleheader against Central Washington on Tuesday, April 25 in Burnaby.

McGlynn delivered by driving a one-strike pitch the opposite direction and over the Beedie Field fence in left field for the three-run shot and the walk-off triumph. It was McGlynn’s fifth home run of the campaign.

“Once we got Amy and Megan on base in the seventh inning with Abby coming up, we were feeling pretty good in that situation,” said interim SFU head coach Stacy Fournier. “Abby is still so young, a sophomore, but we have so much confidence in her. Everybody here was thinking, ‘She could hit a walk-off right now,’ and then she does it.”

On Sunday, April 30, home runs by McGlynn and Kristen Davyduke propelled SFU the Red Leafs to a 10-5 win over Montana State University Billings softball team on the final day of Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.

Park and SFU win GNAC honours

Langley golfer Sueah Park helped SFU to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s team championship on Tuesday April 25. She tied for eighth in the individual competition.

The team victory marks the fourth time in conference history that the Red Leafs have won the GNAC championship and the first time since 2019. Simon Fraser also took home hardware from Coeur d’Alene in 2016 and 2017.

In March, Park was GNAC Player of the Week, again, after leading all GNAC golfers at the Pack Classic in Pueblo, Colorado. Park finished in a three-way tie for third place with a two-round score of 3-over-par 172 which led the Red Leafs to a fifth-place team finish.

Her round of 72 is tied for the 13th-lowest in school history. It was a par-72, so her score was even and tied for the 12th-best vs. par in school history.

