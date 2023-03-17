Credo Christian player Mikayla Stam during senior A provincial championships at the Nanaimo Christian School gym on Thursday, March 2. Stam was chosen tournament MVP after Credo took gold. (Chris Bush/Black Press Media)

SPORTS BRIEFS: Credo Christian, Langley Skating Club win, Wisotzki reaches 1K points mark

Roundup of Langley sports stories

CREDO crowned BC champs

Credo Christian Kodiaks won the senior A girls’ basketball provincial championships in Nanaimo held March 1-4, defeating Unity by a 57-50 score in the final.

From Credo, Mikayla Stam was chosen tournament MVP, Grace Pruim was chosen a first-team all-star and Mikiah Zietsma was chosen a second-team all-star.

Langley Skating Club medals at regionals

Langley Skating Club collected four gold medals, four silver and two bronze in the Starskate stream of competition at the 2023 B.C. Coast Regional Championships/Winterskate. It was held in Richmond from Feb. 2-5.

The club’s 27 entrants were competing with around 1000 skaters from the B.C. Coast Region.

In the Star 5 Under-13 category, Jade Navarro-He won her event and with the score she achieved, became the regional champion in that category. Many of Langley skaters set personal best scores and achieved personal best levels.

Wisotzki passes 1,00 career point total

Langley’s Jessica Wisotzki scored 13 points for Simon Fraser to surpass 1,000 in her career, but the sixth-seeded Red Leafs couldn’t overcome an early deficit in their Great Northwest Athletic Conference quarter-final against No. 3 seed Central Washington. SFU lost 88-62 to the Wildcats at the GNAC Women’s Basketball Championships Thursday March 2 in Bellingham, WA. The junior guard / forward now has 1,007 points in her career, with her senior campaign to come.

