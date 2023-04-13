SPORTS BRIEFS: Damp start to North Langley Softball season, a relay win for Monro

Langley’s Jessica Heutink threw the ceremonial first pitch during a damp official opening of the North Langley Softball 2023 season at Yorkson Community Park on Saturday, April 8. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Rain failed to dampen spirits at the official start of the North Langley Softball 2023 season at Yorkson Community Park on Saturday, April 8. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley’s Nicholas Monro, seen here at the BC Summer Games in 2018, helped SFU win the 4x100-metre relay at the University of B.C. Open, held the last weekend in March. (Arnold Lim/Black Press file)

Rain forced the cancellation of all games at the official opening of the North Langley Softball 2023 season at Yorkson Community Park on Saturday, April 8, but with rain jackets, umbrellas and a portable rain shelter, the ceremony itself proceeded on Saturday, April 8.

The ceremonial opening pitch was thrown from beneath the relative dryness of a rain shelter by Langley’s Jessica Heutink, a member of the gold medal winning 2014 Fraser Valley Fusion girls fast pitch team that brought back gold from the national championships in Montreal in 2018.

Heutink now pitches for the University of Victoria Vikings.

North Langley Softball is set for a very busy season with 42 teams playing this season, the most ever.

Relay win for Monro

Langley’s Nicholas Monro and teammates Jeremy Belcher, Kaito Suzuki and Jesaiah Penson-McCoy beat the host school to win the 4×100-metre relay for the Simon Fraser University Red Leafs at the University of B.C. Open, held the last weekend in March.

Monro is well-known in Langley track and field circles, having captured four gold medals at the 2018 BC Summer Games and winning the U18 long jump at the 2019 BC Athletics Championships.

He is studying business administration, specializing in accounting.