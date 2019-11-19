Sports briefs: Erin Lee battles it out in Florida, Thunderbirds split series

Langley’s Erin Lee battled back to force a tie-breaking playoff in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour season-ender held Sunday, Nov. 11 in Kissimmee, Flo.

Playing in the 15-18 division, the 14-year-old Lee caught up with leader Sarah Gallagher of Burlinton, Ont. but in the resulting sudden-victory match, Gallagher hung on to win.

“I hit my drive down the middle in the playoff,” said Lee after the tournament.

“The ball unfortunately ended up in a divot. A definite congratulations to Sarah on her win.”

Lee was among 112 elite junior golfers who qualified for the by-invitation contest in seven age divisions for their respective national titles.

Thunderbirds move up

Fraser Valley Major Bantam Thunderbirds are now in a third place tie in the BC Major Bantam League after splitting a two-game series with the second-place Vancouver Canadians over the weekend.

Canadians won the first game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 6-2, with goals coming from Langley players Nic Peebles and Mitch Kehler.

On Sunday, T-birds came back to win 3-1.

Langley’s Jonny Mao was in goal, and Aldergrove’s’ Grayson Pamplin got one in the net.

