SPORTS BRIEFS: Fort Langley Marathon, Langley rider to team Canada

Roundup of local sports stories

Marathoning through history

On Sunday, July 14, the 16th annual Peninsula Runners Fort Langley 5K and Half Marathon will take competitors on a scenic course.

It starts and finishes at the historic Fort in Fort Langley, does a short tour through the town site, then heads out into the surrounding countryside.

Half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m., 5K at 8.

Register online at raceroster.com.

Montana bound

Nina Urff, owner of The Dog & Pony Shop equestrian store in Brookswood, has been named to Team Canada for the Adequan/FEI North American Youth Championship July 24-28, 2019, in Kalispell, Montana.

Urff will be one of the Assistant Chefs d’Équipe for the team.

Top teams play in provincials

For third time in 25 years, Langley will be hosting a provincial softball championship.

Girls U14B Provincial Softball Championships get underway at Noel Booth today. Event organizer Trevor Moreno called it “an amazing event that doesn’t come around too often.”

Little leaguers end year on top

Langley Selects U9 little league team finished their year at the Lynn Valley tournament on Canada Day by going undefeated to win the 12-team tournament.

“Our players represented Langley well,” said Assistant coach Orien Matsubara.

“They played hard with great attitudes and passion.”

