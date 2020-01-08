SPORTS BRIEFS: Giants trade, Totem curlers take silver, ball hockey recycling, and more

Kaden Kohle is joining the Giants. Seen here as a Tri-City American playing against the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kohle joins Giants

Vancouver Giants have acquired 2002-born forward Kaden Kohle and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 WHL bantam draft from the Tri-City Americans.

In return, the Giants have dealt 2002-born forward John Little and a sixth-round

pick in 2020 back to Tri-City.

In 28 games this season, Kohle has recorded one assist and 44 penalty minutes.

Little was originally drafted by the Langley-based Giants in Round 3 (60th overall) in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. In 31 games this season with the team this season, Little registered one goal.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Canada wins junior hockey gold with two Giants

Recycling ball hockey

A Langley campaign to recycle used ball hockey equipment will mark its third year this Sunday, Jan. 12th at the George Preston Recreation Centre at 20699 42 Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Valley Ball Hockey Association’s “Giving Back to the Community” takes in gently used hockey equipment in Langley, then gives it out for free.

About 200 players have benefited since the program began. Players can also sign up in-person for the upcoming season. They can also register online at vbha.com by clicking on “registration forms.”

READ MORE: Recycling old hockey gear for new players in Langley

Tbirds play Pat Quinn

Major Bantam Thunderbirds were just shy of a medal at the Dec. 28 Pat Quinn Classic in Burnaby.

The team of mostly Langley players made it to the bronze medal match only to be downed 5-2 by San Jose Jr. Sharks.

Coach Nathan Martz said it was “a little disheartening” but he was “very happy” with the team’s performance.

READ ALSO: Thunderbirds clinch third spot

Totem curlers take silver

Aldergrove Community Secondary School Totems curling team made the finals of the Richmond Junior Spiel on Dec. 28.

They tied for first place but after the tie-breaker, they came in second.

Christmas break? Not for Totems! Some members of the Boys curling team played in the Richmond Junior Spiel this weekend. They tied for 1st place but after a head to head record to determine the tie, they came in 2nd. Congrats to Peter K, Cole Z, Evan D, and Ethan S! #acsstotems pic.twitter.com/iKUl3NRfq8 — Aldergrove Community Secondary (@ACSS_Totems) December 30, 2019

Sylvain is player of the week

Trinity Western University forward Joseph Sylvain is BC Intercollegiate Hockey League Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 5.

Playing for the Langley-based Spartans, Sylvain had two goals and two assists in back-to-back road victories to extend their season-long winning streak to 11 games.

READ ALSO: TWU Spartans goalie Mills sets record in hockey shutout

North Langley girls softball registration

Help girls build confidence, promote good sportsmanship, develop skills, foster a love of the sport and have fun.

That is the mission of North Langley Softball (NLS) , which is signing up players ages seven and up for the coming season.

There will be an in-person sign-up this Saturday, Jan. 11 at Walnut Grove Community Centre, 8889 Walnut Grove Drive, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lobby.

Players can also register online at www.nlsoftball.ca.

There are six divisions available, U8, U10, U14, U16 and U19.

READ ALSO: Calling it a season: Langley Fastball and North Langley Softball year-end tournament

NLS is offering a general skills clinic through January, February and March, taught by Mya Galbraith from Fraser Fusion ‘03 and Nicole Ratel, current coach of the Fusion.

There is also a hitting clinic taught by Fusion head coach Kaitlyn Cameron.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter