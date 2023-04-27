SPORTS BRIEFS: Hurst makes Team Canada, Chen wins in Langley, McGlynn ties record

Brendon Hurst Hurst has been named to Canada’s national para hockey development team for a three-game series against the United States, April 27 to 30 at the Aréna Howie-Morenz in Montreal. (file)

Hurst to play for Canada

Langley’s Brendon Hurst has been named to Canada’s national para hockey development team for a three-game series against the United States, April 27 to 30 at the Aréna Howie-Morenz in Montreal.

He is one of four defencemen named to the team.

Hurst, who has been playing para hockey for six years, will be making his international debut.

His addition to the team comes after Hurst attended a Para Hockey Team NextGen development camp in Montreal in February.

At the time, he said he "was over the moon when I found out that I had been chosen to attend the camp. It was a great opportunity for me to develop my skills and learn from some of the best players in the country."

Chen wins Classic

Langley golfer Rose Zhiyan Chen, 14, opened the MJT G&G Brands Classic at GreenTee Country Club in Aldergrove April 22 and 23, with a blazing six-under-66 and never looked back ­on her way to claiming Low Overall and MJT Girls U15 Champion.

“I feel really accomplished, especially with my six under on the first day,” said Chen. “My approach shots were consistent on the first day, and my putting was pretty good.”

Other Langley golfers did well, with Ryan LePrieur taking second in bantam boys, while Ethan Langston was third in junior boys, and Soohan Park won closest to the pin in juvenile boys.

Decent weather on day one allowed for low scoring but day two was a different story. “Kudos to the 94 players who came out to play in another tough weekend with the weather,” said Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s BC Tournament Director, Chris Hood. “We got lucky on Saturday but the rain came down hard on the second day, making scoring more difficult.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

McGlynn ties record

Langley’s Abby McGlynn tied the SFU and GNAC records for most doubles in a single softball game during a Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader Monday, April 24, at Beedie Field.

McGlynn, a sophomore left fielder, recorded three doubles in the opener, in what turned out to be a losing cause, as the SFU Red Leafs fell to the Wildcats 11-6 and 10-4.

“When I talk about hitters mashing the ball, Abby is in the conversation every single day. It is very cool to see her tie the SFU and GNAC records,” said Stacy Fournier, interim head coach of the Red Leafs.

Fournier described McGlynn as one of the players “who always put their best effort forward, and we can appreciate that even if we do end up on the losing side of things.”

McGlynn, a Walnut Grove Secondary School grad, helped Surrey Storm03 to the 2017 Canadian Championship, not allowing an earned run in 17 innings pitched over seven games.

McGlynn also picked up bronze medals at the 2018 BC Summer Games and 2018 U16A Provincial Championships.

