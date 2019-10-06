A Thunderbird has a close encounter with a Valley Hawk goalie at the Bantam showcase weekend.

SPORTS BRIEFS: Langley golfers named players of the year, Thunderbirds begin season

A roundup of Langley-centric sports stories

Major Bantam ‘birds begin season

Valley East Major Bantam Thunderbirds won their first regular season game of the year against the Vancouver North East Chiefs by a margin of 4-2 on Friday, Sept. 28.

The Chiefs almost went into the third period up 2-1, but Langley’s Nicholas Peebles rocketed one in to tie it up.

On Saturday morning, Thunderbirds fell 3-0 to Prince George team. That afternoon, they went up against their arch rival Valley West Giants who won 2-0.

On Sunday morning, the Thunderbirds headed into the final match of the

Players of the year

Langley golfers Annalise Stolzenberg, Erin Lee, Danny Im and Riley Geiger were named players of the year in B.C. by the non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT).

The award is based on cumulative point totals

Lee was also named national player of the year for girls 15-18.

Winners get a share of a $20,000 fund to help with the costs of participating in the season-ending MJT Boston Pizza National Championship in November.

READ MORE: Langley’s Erin Lee wins Kelowna MJT titles

READ MORE: Langley golfers tear up Whistler event

Minor Midget Thunderbirds begin with two big wins

Fraser Valley Thunderbird Minor Midget Team season is off to a promising start.

With a roster of 2004-born players from Langley, Aldergrove, Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Aggasiz, the team opened with two big wins against Thompson Blazers. at Abbotsford arenas.

Saturday, Sept. 28, Langley’s Nicholas Cristiano was in goal for the 5-3 win by the Tbirds, stopping 31 shots.

On Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Abbotsford rec centre Thunderbirds won 6-3. Langley’s Ashton Boschmann, Jamie Hylands and Cody Bathgate all found the net, with Colton Tiviotdale, Nick Goyer, Cody Bathgate, and Jacob Thompson recording assists along with Aldergrove’s Justin Sumners.

showcase weekend against Vancouver North West Hawks, tied it 3-3 and sent the game into overtime where the Hawks scored with nine seconds left on the clock.

Another shutout for Langley’s Sebastian Colyn

