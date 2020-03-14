Langley’s Craig Lepine led his team to gold at the BC Masters Curling Championships in Lake Cowichan on Sunday, March 8, with a team that featured former Brier winner and Olympian Neil Houston at third. (special to Langley Advance Times)

SPORTS BRIEFS: Lepine wins, Langley BMX opens up, Blaze make Junior national team, winners at winter games

Roundup of local-interest stories

Master curlers take gold

Langley’s Craig Lepine led his team to gold at the BC Masters Curling Championships in Lake Cowichan on Sunday, March 8, with a team that featured former Brier winner and Olympian Neil Houston at third.

Lepine was the 2018 senior provincial winner, 2018 master provincial winner and Canadian silver medalist. He also won the BC Senior title in 2016, 2013 and 2009.

The defending women’s champions,Team Klebe of Chilliwack/Richmond/Cloverdale/Langley, won gold for the second year in a row.

BMX Opens up

Langey BMX will be holding an open house and meet-and-greet over three days this month.

Competitors are invited to come out and ask questions, meet the executive team, register or renew their license.

Organizers will run gates for open practice if track conditions allow.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. each day, Monday March 23rd, Wednesday March 25th and Monday March 30 at the track, located at 20699 42 Ave. near the George Preston Recreation Centre.

Run by a 300-plus-member, all-volunteer group, the Langley track was rated one of the top 10 in North America, the only Canadian track to make the list.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley BMX track turns 40

Blaze play for Canada

Five Langley Blaze players are in Florida with the Canadian Junior National Team to play against major league baseball Rookie teams and the Toronto Blue Jays

Blaze general manager Doug Mathieson noted the team is traditionally a “big supplier” of talent to the junior national team, contributing three pitchers and two positional players.

They include Langley native Justin Thorsteinson, left-handed pitcher, Theo Millas right-handed pitcher and Loreto Siniscalchi, right-handed pitcher, along with Russ Young (catcher) and Brody Alexandre (first base).

Next week, the Blaze team goes to Arizona to begin their annual major league tour, playing against the pros at their training camps.

Over the years, more than 30 Langley Blaze players have been drafted by major league teams.

READ MORE: Langley teen Thorsteinson eager to face big league bats in game against Jays

Winners at Winter Games

Two Langley athletes won multiple medals competing for Team BC at the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games last month.

Speed skater Matthew Williams won two silver medals in the 500 metre and 1500 metre

events, and two bronze medals in the 777 metre and 1000 metre distances.

Alpine skier Kailyn Potomak sped to two silver medals in her three races.

