Sports briefs: making the list, rivals make peace and lacrosse team thunders

A round-up of Langley stories

Leyh gets scouted

Langley Rivermen forward Ethan Leyh has made the list.

NHL Central Scouting released its final rankings ahead of the 2019 entry draft taking place June 21 and 22 in Vancouver. Leyh was among 10 BCHL players listed.

Leyh, a six-foot, 187 lb. forward from Port Moody, ranked 167th overall.

Leyh has scored 15 goals and 28 assists in 51 games with the Rivermen.

He is in his second season with the Rivermen, after getting his start with the Prince George Spruce Kings.

READ ALSO: Members of Langley’s Junior A Hockey team will help clean up Langley on Clean-Up Day

Rivals co-operate

Former minor baseball rivals North Langley and Aldergrove have launched a new high performance program.

Working together, the two associations have created the Blue Sox initiative, fielding both a bantam AAA and a midget college prep team.

READ ALSO: Langley Little League baseball extends boundaries to include all of Langley, North Langley, and Aldergrove

Thunder return

Langley Thunder will launch a new season with a pair of road games, May 23 in New Westminster and May 26 in Victoria.

Thunder then play four consecutive games at the Langley Events Centre, beginning with their home opener Wednesday, May 29 against the Burnaby Lakers.

Six of the eight Wednesday home games have a 7:30 p.m. start time except for the June 26 and July 10 games, which get underway at 7 p.m. The Thunder will also have a Saturday night home game, June 8 against Nanaimo with a 5 p.m. start time.

READ ALSO: Langley Junior Thunder Lacrosse team gets a new head coach

