Supermites after their silver medal win. Front row: Sydney Leakey, Robyn McIsaac, Leah Rayson, Jordyn Mackenzie. 2nd row: Addison Patrick, Claire Fladeland, Charlotte Rayson, Lauryn Morris. 3rd row: Uma Neufeld, Alexa Benson, Paige Vanderstar, Lauren Stewart. Back row: Davy Patrick, Cory Rayson, Laura Perry, Scott Perry, Brent Morris.

Sports Briefs: Mighty Mites, pickleball and more

Roundup of Langley sports stories

Mighty Mites

Langley Wild Supermites took silver in the “A” division at the U10 Supermite Provincial Championship tournament in Burnaby on Canada Day long weekend.

It was the best showing at the tournament by any Langley team, ever.

Undefeated in the round robin, Supermites remained undefeated through six games going into the final, where they fell 4-2 to Ridge Meadows Pride.

Football fundraiser

Langley Minor Football hot dog fundraiser and registration event is set for Saturday, July 13th at Otter Co-op from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year the club is celebrating its 50th year in the community.

Rematch for Rivermen

Langley Rivermen will begin the 2019 BCHL season with a replay of the first round of the 2019 playoffs where the Chiefs came back from a 3-0 deficit in the series to win in seven games. It will be the second game of the regular series for the Rivermen, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at George Preston Arena. The schedule was just released.

Roman to WSU hall of fame

Langley rower Lisa Roman will be inducted into the Washington State University sports hall of fame.

In 2010 and 2011, she helped WSU to NCAA appearances.

Last year, Roman won silver for Canada with the women’s eight at the 2018 World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria.

READ MORE: Langley rower captures silver at world championships

She was named one of the top 15 rowers in the world and is currently training for the World Cup in Europe.

Pickleball tournament

Langley Area Pickleball Dinkers (LAPD) will hold a charity benefit tournament for Douglas Park Community School at Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres., in the outdoor tennis and pickleball courts.

Action begins 9 a.m. Friday July 5 and runs till Sunday, July 7. Free admission.

TWU players to Italy

Trinity Western University has three athletes competing at the 30th Summer Universiade in Napoli, Italy.

Elizabeth Hicks and Kristen Sakaki are on Canada’s women’s soccer team, and Hilary Howe is on the women’s volleyball team.

For the women’s soccer team, the competition began Tuesday, prior to the official opening ceremonies, with a 4-1 loss to North Korea. Next up for Canada is a date with South Africa on July 6th.

For Howe, and Canada’s women’s volleyball team, the competition begins Friday, July 5th with a game against Mexico followed by dates with Thailand and Russia.





