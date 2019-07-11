Langley Mustangs athlete Tristan Reamsbottom clears the high jump at the 40th annual Pacific Invitational Meet at McLeod Athletic Park. Kianna Boyko photo

SPORTS BRIEFS: Mustangs rule, Seawolves are coming to the Langley Rugby Club, Trappers win and more

Roundup of local sports news

Mustangs medal harvest

Langley Mustangs track and field club took 21 gold, 25 silver, 25 bronze and 158 top 10 finishes during the 40th annual Pacific Invitational Meet at McLeod Athletic Park.

Mustangs coach Kevin Harrison called it “fun to watch.”

“Our meet is always an exciting one,” Harrison observed.

More than 840 athletes competed at the mid-June event, 130 of them Mustangs.

Participants ranged in age from six to 80.

Running with the rugby pack

Seattle Seawolves are coming to the Langley Rugby Club this Saturday.

They are running a youth camp for kids four to 12 who will have an opportunity to learn from professional and national athletes.

READ MORE: Buns, beer and good humour: Langley Rugby Club celebrates 50 years

Several Seawolves have been selected to the Canadian National 15’s team to compete at the Rugby World Cup this October.

The camp is $20 but includes a t-shirt. The link to register is Atavus.co/vancouver.

Paddling in Bedford

The annual family-friendly paddle event by Derby Reach-Brae Island Parks Association runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Brae Regional Park, 9451 Glover Road.

To go for a paddle in a kayak or voyageur canoe, email outreach@drbipa.org for details or to sign up to volunteer.

Trappers win Boulanger

North Langley Mosquito Trappers Tier Two AAA team went undefeated to win the Boulanger Memorial Tier Two Tournament in Cloverdale over the Canada Day weekend.

Trappers finished first in Group A and then swept away two White Rock teams to claim the title.

During the tournament, four Trappers, Hudson Gehring, Tayven Palmer, Kaden Booth and Liam Burt, hit homeruns.

