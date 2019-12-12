Rivermen player Brian Scoville triggered the teddy bear toss at George Preston when he scored the first goal in what would become a 5-2 win over Trail. (Rivermen)

SPORTS BRIEFS: Teddy bear tosses and takedowns

Langley Rivermen win, wrestlers return home with medals

Rivermen take down Smoke Eaters

Langley Rivermen head coach Bobby Henderson presided over another victory by the BCHL franchise on Saturday, Dec. 7th on home ice at George Preston.

It was teddy bear toss night, and when Brian Scoville fired a point shot, he sent the barn into a throwing frenzy.

Not long after, Kaeden Patrick added to the early Riv lead.

Leading 2-1 in the second, Jake Livingstone broke back into the scoring column.

Trail began the third with a quick goal to bring them within one, but Patrick scored to regain the two-goal lead.

Devin Leduc sealed the deal with an empty-netter as time wound down.

Braedon Fleming stopped 25 of 27 shots on the night.

“We’ve been playing real good hockey the last three to four weeks,” Henderson noted.

READ MORE: Langley Rivermen sink Vipers

This despite the absence of star forward Brendan Budy, currently playing for Team Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge.

Saturday’s teddy bear toss and pajama donation drive produced an improved response, with about 300 bears and more than 100 PJs donated.

“It went very well,” team business manager Mandy Henderson commented.

The Rivermen will hit the ice again on Friday night (Dec. 13th) with a visit to Chilliwack to take on the Chiefs before returning home on Saturday to face the Surrey Eagles.

Saturday’s game is Langley Food Bank Night, where all donations will be doubled pound for pound.

Game time is 7 p.m. in Chilliwack on Friday and 7:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Lodge.

Rivermen are currently ranked third in the Mainland division.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Giants earn a teddy bear toss victory Sunday at Rogers Arena

Grapplers grab medals

Langley wrestlers returned from the Fraser Valley Novice (school) Tournament with some new neckwear.

D.W. Poppy’s Jack McEwan took gold, Reid Anderson won silver and Johnathan Brack earned bronze.

LSS athlete Liam Anderson won bronze and BSS Caleb Madu won bronze.

More than 130 athletes took part in the Friday Dec. 6th event held at Port Moody Secondary School.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Just Posted

$16,500 raised in Aldergrove, 66 kids go to camp free in memory of Brooklyn Flores

Family and camp friends remember late young Loft Country rider during Saturday night fundraiser

WEATHER: Rain to end late Thursday in Langley

Temperatures will remain steady near 8 C

‘We felt this was an opportunity to raise people up and give some recognition’

You’ve Gotta Have Friends held 2019 Community Builder Awards Wednesday afternoon

Hallmark holiday flicks highlight Langley

How many Langley locations can be spotted this year in Christmas movies-of-the-week?

SPORTS BRIEFS: Teddy bear tosses and takedowns

Langley Rivermen win, wrestlers return home with medals

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Burnaby man charged with sexual assault after multiple groping incidents

The first incident happened on April 12 when a teenage girl was groped from behind

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of legendary Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

Most Read