SPORTS BRIEFS: Teddy bear tosses and takedowns

Rivermen player Brian Scoville triggered the teddy bear toss at George Preston when he scored the first goal in what would become a 5-2 win over Trail. (Rivermen)

Rivermen take down Smoke Eaters

Langley Rivermen head coach Bobby Henderson presided over another victory by the BCHL franchise on Saturday, Dec. 7th on home ice at George Preston.

It was teddy bear toss night, and when Brian Scoville fired a point shot, he sent the barn into a throwing frenzy.

Not long after, Kaeden Patrick added to the early Riv lead.

Leading 2-1 in the second, Jake Livingstone broke back into the scoring column.

Trail began the third with a quick goal to bring them within one, but Patrick scored to regain the two-goal lead.

Devin Leduc sealed the deal with an empty-netter as time wound down.

Braedon Fleming stopped 25 of 27 shots on the night.

“We’ve been playing real good hockey the last three to four weeks,” Henderson noted.

This despite the absence of star forward Brendan Budy, currently playing for Team Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge.

Saturday’s teddy bear toss and pajama donation drive produced an improved response, with about 300 bears and more than 100 PJs donated.

“It went very well,” team business manager Mandy Henderson commented.

The Rivermen will hit the ice again on Friday night (Dec. 13th) with a visit to Chilliwack to take on the Chiefs before returning home on Saturday to face the Surrey Eagles.

Saturday’s game is Langley Food Bank Night, where all donations will be doubled pound for pound.

Game time is 7 p.m. in Chilliwack on Friday and 7:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Lodge.

Rivermen are currently ranked third in the Mainland division.

Grapplers grab medals

Langley wrestlers returned from the Fraser Valley Novice (school) Tournament with some new neckwear.

D.W. Poppy’s Jack McEwan took gold, Reid Anderson won silver and Johnathan Brack earned bronze.

LSS athlete Liam Anderson won bronze and BSS Caleb Madu won bronze.

More than 130 athletes took part in the Friday Dec. 6th event held at Port Moody Secondary School.



