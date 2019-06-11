Cody Teichroeb snags the ball during WLA play against the Timebermen. Garrett James Langley events centre photo

Sports briefs: Thunder fall, Credo gets bronze and LOSC swimmers get gold

Round-up of local stories

Timbermen top Thunder

Nanaimo Timbermen used a quick strike offence to overpower the Langley Thunder 15-10 in Saturday night lacrosse action at Langley Events Centre.

In all three periods, the Timbermen scored a pair of goals in quick succession, tallying twice in 35 seconds in the opening frame, scoring two goals in 24 seconds in the middle frame and then back-to-back goals in the final period.

“We talked about how important it was to start the third period and boom, they score a couple of goals, and it just deflates us,” said Thunder head coach Rod Jensen.

With the win, Timbermen improved to 3-1 while Langley saw their Western Lacrosse Association Senior A record drop to 1-4.

Soccer bronze for Credo

Considering the Credo Christian team was ranked eighth in the province going into the Single A Girls Soccer Provincials, winning bronze was a more than respectable finish.

“We’re very happy with third,” coach Shauna Stam said.

Her players are “not really soccer experts, but they’re great athletes, playing with heart,” Stam commented.

More than 300 athletes and 16 teams took part in the event hosted by Nakusp Secondary May 30th to June 1st.

LOSC swimmers strike gold

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) competitor Maya Llarena won gold in the 100 metre breaststroke, 400 metre individual medley and 200 metre butterfly at the Lower Mainland Championship Meet held at Walnut Grove pool on the June 1st weekend.

She also won silver in the 200 metre medley and bronze in the 100 metre butterfly.

Finn Parrwon gold in the 100m butterfly, the 200m backstroke and the 100m backstroke.

He also won silver in the 200m breaststroke.Sam Stewart-Beinder won gold in the 400m medley.

Josie Maryschak was first in the 200m medley and also won bronze in the 200m backstroke.

Jogminder Sandhu won gold and qualified for the BC Provincial Championships in the 200m backstroke. He also won bronze in the 200m breaststroke.

Alexandru Velicico won silver in the 100m freestyle, the 400m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

Jihoon Bae won gold in the 100m backstroke.

The men’s 12 and under 200m relay team of Finn Parr, Danny Park, Sunny Sandhu and Alexandru Velicico won gold.

Women’s U12 medley relay team of Danika Bedard, Sienna Harder, Maya Llarena and Susie Zimmerman won bronze.

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) competitor Maya Llarena won multiple medals at the Lower Mainland Championship Meet. Contributed photo

Credo Christian team took bronze at the Single A Girls Soccer Provincials. Contributed photo

