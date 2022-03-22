SPORTS BRIEFS: Trappers lead PJHL series, Stick it to Cancer event goes in-person again, and Foster rides for Canada in Mexico

Langley’s Tiffany Foster waved to the crowd as she took a victory gallop in the main arena at Thunderbird Show Park after she clinched victory for Team Canada at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup in 2019. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Trappers posted back-to-back wins against the White Rock Whalers in the Pacific Coast Junior Hockey League (PJHL) Stonehouse Cup Finals.

The series got underway Friday, March 18 with a 3-2 overtime by the Trappers at George Preston Recreation Centre before 416 fans.

Austin Moar scored twice, and Cody Bathgate got the game winner in 5:24 of overtime.

On Sunday, March 20, Langley won 4-2 before 406 in the stands.

Lleyton Shearon scored in the first period, Kyle Graham in the second, and Anthony Bosnjak scored twice in the third, getting the insurance goal on an empty net.

Game three of the series was set for South Surrey arena on Tuesday, March 22.

Trapp stick to it cancer nears goal

As of Tuesday, March 22, the annual annual Scott Trapp Stick-It to Cancer Memorial Tournament had raised $29,000 toward a $50,000 target.

Scott Trapp (file)

Trapp, a 2012 Brookswood Secondary grad, was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon Phi Alpha Fraternity at the University of British Columbia (UBC), organizers of the ball hockey fundraiser. After Trapp passed away in 2014, at 20, the event was renamed to honour his memory.

One of the largest independent fundraisers for the Canadian Cancer Society, the event will be held in-person for the first time in three years on Sunday, March 27.

It had to be cancelled in the first year of the pandemic, and it was a virtual event in the second.

Scott’s mom, Lennie, said the family was “super grateful” to have their son’s memory honoured.

Through the years, it has raised $323,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Foster and team finish second in Mexico

Langley’s Tiffany Foster and fellow Canadian riders Jacqueline Steffens, and Beth Underhill rode to a second-place finish at the Longines Nations’ Cup of Mexico on Sunday, March 20, taking on Mexico and the United States.

After the United States was eliminated, Mexico and Canada battled it out for top spot on the podium.

Riding Hamilton in the horse’s first Nations’ Cup appearance, Foster acted as the Canadian team anchor. The two-time Olympian was close to home when a rail fell at the penultimate fence in the first round. Coming back for round two, Hamilton touched the rail in the triple combination to post another four faults for Canada.

Canada’s loss was a victory for former Canadian team Chef d’Equipe, Langley’s Mark Laskin, now with the Mexican team.

Canada will be looking for a win on home soil when the Longines Jumping Nations Cup of Canada comes to Thunderbird Show Park in Langley from May 31 to June 5.

