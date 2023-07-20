SPORTS BRIEFS: U13 provincials at Noel Booth, Langley Rams training camp, a Giants hire, and Langley runner nets NCAA honours

Langley’s Jordan Schmidt was one of four Simon Fraser University student athletes named to NCAA Division II All-Academic Athletes. (SFU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

TOP 13U TEAMS PLAY AT NOEL BOOTH

Langley Rep Fastpitch and Softball BC are hosting the U13A Provincial softball championships at Noel Booth park Friday to Sunday, July 21-23rd.

Ten teams from across the Lower Mainland and Nanaimo will be participating, including two Langley teams – Fraser Valley Fusion 2010 and Fraser Valley Fusion 2011.

Games kick off Friday, July 21st at 9 a.m. on the South East, North Centre, and South Centre diamonds at Noel Booth Park.

Official opening ceremonies will be held at the North Centre diamond at 5:30pm on Friday July 21st.

Games will continue throughout Saturday with the first gold medal games scheduled for 5:30pm Saturday. All final gold and silver medal games will be played throughout the day on Sunday, July 23rd – starting at 9am, and wrapping up with the final gold medal game at 5:30pm.

The community is invited to come out and support our local athletes as they battle it out for the top spot in the province!

RAMS ROSTER TAKING SHAPE

New Rams head coach Jordan McCarty has some decisions to make.

The Langley team’s 2023 Training camp got under way on July 5th, running three weeks and leading right into their first game of the season, which is the Cascade Cup rivalry game in Chilliwack on July 29th at 7 p.m.

Among the 85 players at camp this year are 12 former Simon Fraser University players left without a team when the SFU football program folded.

Home opener is Saturday, August 5th at 4 p.m. against the Vancouver Island Raiders.

“The squad is looking very talented this year and our staff has done a great job!” said team president Dana Matheson.

Rams Coach Jordan Carty. (Rams/Special to Langley Advance Times)

GIANTS HIRE NEW EQUIPMENT MANAGER

Vancouver Giants announced Tuesday July 18 that Cord Ivanco has been hired as the team’s new equipment manager starting in the 2023-24 WHL season.

Invanco, 28, joins the G-Men after spending the last two seasons with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men’s ice hockey team. He was also the equipment manager for Team Canada at the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, where Canada won a Gold Medal.

“I’m beyond grateful to get the chance to work for such a tremendous organization,” Ivanco said. “I’d like to thank the ownership group, Barclay Parneta and all the staff for this opportunity. I can’t wait to meet everyone and get to work.”

Ivanco also has a background playing football, as he suited up for the Saskatoon Hilltops for four years, where he won three national championships.

“Several qualified candidates applied for this position, but in the end, the recommendations from former Giant players separated Cord,” Giants GM Barclay Parneta said. “Former captain Jared Dmytriw and Kaleb Bulych spoke highly of Cord and their experiences with him. Having endorsements from the former players made it easy to offer the position to Cord.”

NCAA HONOURS FOR SCHMIDT

Langley’s Jordan Schmidt was one of four Simon Fraser University student athletes named to NCAA Division II All-Academic Athletes. The announcement was made Thursday, June 13.

Schmidt,, a business and psychology joint major, was on the Red Leafs’ distance medley relay squad that captured the GNAC title, and then placed 12th at the NCAA Div. II Indoor Track and Field Championships. The team earned a spot at the nationals via a top five time of 9:42.77 recorded in January. Individually, Schmidt ranked inside the NCAA Div. II’s top 40 in the 800 meters.

To qualify, individuals must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of a 3.25 on a 4.0 scale, and achieved an automatic or provisional qualifying mark (individual or relay event) for either the indoor season or outdoor season.

Schmidt was also one of two SFU athletes who also won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Faculty Athletic Representative Scholar-Athlete Award.

