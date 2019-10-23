Sports briefs: Warriors rule Seattle, TBirds take two and “iron’ Joe is BMX champ

Warriors rule in Seattle

Woo Kim Langley Tae Kwon Do School Warriots returned from the 2019 Washington State Governors Cup in Seattle with 104 medals from the Saturday, Oct. 12 event.

Among the 34 athletes, seven coaches and approx 100 support staff, Colton Daniel was a standout, with three gold and one silver and was the only competitors to receive two perfect scores of 10

“I am most proud of the fact that our Team does so well in all events,” said school head Gary McLaughlin, unlike some schools that specialize in particular disciplines.

“Iron Joe” takes BMX nationals

Joe Rasmussen of Langley is Canada’s new BMX Pro champion, after his win at the Oct. 13 weekend Canadian Grand Nationals indoor BMX event in Chilliwack.

It was the first BMX Pro championship win for “Iron Joe,” one of the oldest competitors on the BMX circuit at 32.

“I’m usually the oldest guy by a decade,” the personal trainer laughed.

Asked what went through his mind when he realized he’d won, Rasmussen said, “all the sacrifices I had to make through the year were worth it.”

Tbirds win two

Langley players helped Major Bantam Fraser Valley Thunderbirds win twice against arch rival Valley West Giants last weekend.

The team won 2-1 in the first game (Saturday Oct. 19 at MSA Abbotsford) with goals from Langley’s Hayden Hall and Mitchell Kehler. The second game was a 1-0 win for the Thunderbirds (Sunday, Oct 20 at Delta Planet Ice). The lone goal was scored by Hall assisted by Mitchell Kehler. Langley’s Jonathan Mao got the shut out in goal.

