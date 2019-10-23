Sports briefs: Warriors rule Seattle, TBirds take two and “iron’ Joe is BMX champ

A round-up of local sports stories

Warriors rule in Seattle

Woo Kim Langley Tae Kwon Do School Warriots returned from the 2019 Washington State Governors Cup in Seattle with 104 medals from the Saturday, Oct. 12 event.

Among the 34 athletes, seven coaches and approx 100 support staff, Colton Daniel was a standout, with three gold and one silver and was the only competitors to receive two perfect scores of 10

“I am most proud of the fact that our Team does so well in all events,” said school head Gary McLaughlin, unlike some schools that specialize in particular disciplines.

READ ALSO: Taekwondo Festival draws hundreds to Langley Events Centre

“Iron Joe” takes BMX nationals

Joe Rasmussen of Langley is Canada’s new BMX Pro champion, after his win at the Oct. 13 weekend Canadian Grand Nationals indoor BMX event in Chilliwack.

It was the first BMX Pro championship win for “Iron Joe,” one of the oldest competitors on the BMX circuit at 32.

“I’m usually the oldest guy by a decade,” the personal trainer laughed.

Asked what went through his mind when he realized he’d won, Rasmussen said, “all the sacrifices I had to make through the year were worth it.”

READ ALSO: And now for something completely different: Langley BMX champ qualifies for world pump bike competition

Tbirds win two

Langley players helped Major Bantam Fraser Valley Thunderbirds win twice against arch rival Valley West Giants last weekend.

The team won 2-1 in the first game (Saturday Oct. 19 at MSA Abbotsford) with goals from Langley’s Hayden Hall and Mitchell Kehler. The second game was a 1-0 win for the Thunderbirds (Sunday, Oct 20 at Delta Planet Ice). The lone goal was scored by Hall assisted by Mitchell Kehler. Langley’s Jonathan Mao got the shut out in goal.

READ ALSO: Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take silver at Acura Winter Classic


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MLB, players’ union report positive talks on opioids testing

Just Posted

Sports briefs: Warriors rule Seattle, TBirds take two and “iron’ Joe is BMX champ

A round-up of local sports stories

Lower turnout for Langley’s voters in 2019

Early voting was up compared to 2015

Aldergrove Secondary students create It-themed circus of horrors

Annual haunted house runs Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, as dry grad fundraiser

Kwantlen First Nations ‘overlooked’ in middle school plans

Majority of IR 6 residents sign petition against D.W. Poppy becoming a middle school

Harry Potter-themed house opens for Halloween in Langley

Each year the Halloween house draws inspirations from a different Harry Potter book in the series

VIDEO: Is the stethoscope dying? High-tech options pose threat

World-renowned cardiologist believes the device is just a pair of ‘rubber tubes’

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

UPDATE: Charges pending after two teens pepper sprayed at Port Coquitlam high school

Mounties are still working to determine exactly how many youth were involved

Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids

Fire occurred at Red Mountain Vineyard, located in southeast Washington State

Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, 23, was shot dead on March 29, 1974

Most Read