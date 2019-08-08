SPORTS BRIEFS: Who’s the best lifeguard, Best in BBall at Langley Events Centre, LOSC medal harvest and more

Lifeguards go at it

Swmmers at the Walnut Grove pool may notice a lot more lifeguard activity than usual this Saturday, Aug. 10.

It’s the 20th annual Langley Lifeguard competition, running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Langley pool.

The event pits teams of lifeguards from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island in a series of challenges to test their skills in lifesaving, first aid, fitness and more.

Gettel scores twice for Canada

Langley lacrosse player Cooper Gettel scored two goals to help Team Canada defeat Australia 24-4 in their first match of the world junior box lacrosse championships in Mississauga, Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Gettel, 18, a member of the Thunder junior B1 team, is the only Langley player to make Team Canada.

Sourdif gets assist

Vancouver Giants forward Justin Sourdif registered an assist as Team Canada opened the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with a dominating 6-0 victory over Finland on Monday, Aug. 5.

Canada’s win marks their 10th consecutive victory at the tournament.

Surrey native Sourdif was one of 22 players (and nine WHL’ers) named to Canada’s roster for the Cup which runs until August 10 in both Breclav in the Czech Republic and Piestany in Slovakia.

Multiple medals for LOSC

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) came back from the Surrey Knights Summer Fest swim meet at the end of July with gold, silver and brinze medals by the handful.

“It was a great finish to a great season,” coach Zachary Haw said.

Gracie Maryschak (13 years, Women’s 12-13) placed first in the 200m Butterfly with a best time of 2:34.04 and in the 200m Breaststroke with a best time of 2:46.41. She also placed third in the 100m Butterfly with a best time of 1:10.60, fourth in the 100m Freestyle with a time of 1:04.40, seventh in the 50m Butterfly with a time of 32.37 and eighth in the 100m Backstroke with a best time of 1:14.44.

Madison Belgica (13 years, Women’s 12-13) placed first in the 100m Freestyle with a best time of 1:02.52 and in the 200m Backstroke with a best time of 2:31.57. She placed second in the 100m Breaststroke with a bet time of 1:20.36, third in the 200m Breaststroke with a best time of 2:54.78 and in the 1500m Freestyle with a time of 19:22.58. She also placed fourth in the 100m Butterfly with a best time of 1:10.69.

Danny Park (11 years, Men’s 11 & Under) placed first in the 1500m Freestyle with a best time of 20:35.55, third in the 100m Freestyle with a time of 1:07.74, fourth in the 200m Butterfly with a best time of 3:06.23 and in the 50m Freestyle with a best time of 31.20.

Brayden Herbert (14 years, Men’s 14 & Over) placed first in the 800m Freestyle with a best time of 9:40.49, fifth in the 200m Backstroke and sixth in the 50m Breaststroke with a time of 35.27.

Sunny Sandhu (11 years, Men’s 11 & Under) placed second in the 1500m Freestyle with a best time of 21:31.54 and third in the 400m Individual Medley with a best time of 6:11.91. He placed fifth in the 100m Breaststroke with a best time of 1:32.16, fifth in the 400m Freestyle with a best time of 5:26.41 and seventh in the 100m Freestyle with a best time of 1:10.58 and in the 100m Backstroke with a best time of 1:22.09. He also swam 100% best times in all of his events this weekend.

Kay Suen (12 years, Women’s 12-13) placed second in the 800m Freestyle with a best time of 10:11.86, fourth in the 200m Backstroke with a best time of 2:43.92, seventh in the 100m Freestyle with a best time of 1:05.19 and eighth in the 200m Breaststroke with a best time of 3:05.69. She also swam 100% best times in all of her events this weekend.

Sam Park (14 years, Men’s 14 & Over) placed second in the 1500m Freestyle with a best time of 18:16.28. He placed fourth in the 400m Individual Medley with a best time of 5:12.11 and sixth in the 100m Breaststroke with a best time of 1:15.21. He also swam 100% best times in all of his events this weekend.

Madaline Zambolin-Jeans (14 years, Women’s 14 & Over) placed second in the 200m Breaststroke with a best time of 3:01.87, sixth in the 100m Breaststroke with a best time of 1:23.34 and eighth in the 100m Butterfly with a best time of 1:12.22. She also swam 100% best times in all of her events this weekend.

bronze medals collected. (11 years, Men’s 11 & Under) placed second in the 800m Freestyle with a time of 10:49.72, fifth in the 100m Freestyle with a best time of 1:10.15, fifth in the 3:08.78 and sixth in the 400m Individual Medley with a best time of 6:22.11.

Sophia Adrain (16 years, Women’s 14 & Over) placed second in the200m Butterfly with a time of 2:35.50, fifth in the 50m Breaststroke with a best time of 40.61 and eighth in the 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:25.86.

Jihoon Bae (12 years, Men’s 12-13) placed second in the 800m Freestyle with a time of 10:49.56 and fourth in the 400m Individual Medley with a best time of 5:55.53.

Emily Manley (16 years, Women’s 14 & Over) placed second in the 50m Backstroke with a best time of 33.45 and seventh in the 50m Butterfly with a time of 31.55.

Piyush Kaul (14 year, Men’s 14 & Over) placed third in the 200m Butterfly with a best time of 2:21.61, sixth in the 100m Butterfly with a best time of 1:02.34, seventh in the 200m Freestyle with a best time of 2:05.87 and eighth in the 100m Backstroke with a best time of 1:02.58. He also swam 100% best times in all of his events this weekend.

Daniel Hai (13 years, Men’s 12-13) placed third in the 1500m Freestyle with a best time of 20:10.65. He placed fifth in the 200m Butterfly with a best time of 3:05.94 and sixth in the 200m Breaststroke with a best time of 3:02.49. He also swam 100% best times in all of his events this weekend.

Danika Bedard (15 years, Women’s 14 & Over) placed third in the 400m Individual Medley with a best time of 5:45.58, fourth in the 800m Freestyle with a time of 10:08.57 and eighth in the 100m Freestyle with a time of 1:04.05.

Robyn Reid (14 years, Women’s 14 & Over) placed third in the 200m Breaststroke with a best time of 3:11.18.

Samantha Burwell (12 years, Women’s 12-13) placed fourth in the 1500m Freestyle with a time of 19:54.50.

Kody Suen (12 years, Women’s 12-13) placed fifth in the 1500m Freestyle with a time of 20:10.57, sixth in the 400m Freestyle with a best time of 5:14.97 and seventh in the 200m Freestyle with a best time of 2:28.66.

Jordan Patrick (15 years, Women’s 14 & Over) placed fifth in the 400m Freestyle with a best time of 5:00.60 and in the 100m Backstroke with a best time of 1:12.40. She also swam 100% best times in all of her events this weekend.

Jenna Friesen (12 years, Women’s 12-13) placed fifth in the 800m Freestyle with a best time of 12:.23.77.

Landon Friesen (10 years, Men’s 11 & Under) placed sixth in the 200m Backstroke with time of 3:30.94.

Alyssa Beaulieu (9 years, Women’s 11 & Under) placed eighth in the 200m Breaststroke with a time of 4:05.64.

George Matheos (15 years, Men’s 14 & Under) Swam 100% best times in all of his events this weekend.

BBall championshisp wrap

Four days of intense action came to an end with six champions crowned at the 2019 BBall Nationals Boys Tournament on Monday at Langley Events Centre.

This was the second year the event was held at LEC with the field increasing from 52 teams in 2018 to 67 in 2019.

Teams were competing in three divisions – U14, U16 and U18 – with an elite division and all-star division champion in each.

Richmond’s Shooting Stars Basketball Club U16 Purple past Rock Elite (Newfoundland) 82-65 in the elite championship final.

Trailing by four points in the second half, Kelowna’s Junior OC Coyotes outscored The Squad by a two-to-one margin down the stretch to win the U16 all-star 72-63.

In U14 play, New Era rallied for a 65-63 victory over VSC (Vancouver Sports Club) in elite action.

Abbotsford Basketball Association posted a 68-39 win over Richmond’s Shooting Stars Basketball Club in the U14 all-star championship final.

In U18 play MacHoops beat Northern Bounce Red 68-50.

In the U18 elite championship game, Surrey’s 604 Basketball reeled off a game-closing 21-7 run, knocking off VanCity Basketball 82-75 for top spot.

