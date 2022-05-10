Sports briefs: Woo Kim Warriors strike gold; Fort United rebounds from loss; Langley Mustangs clean up at zone championships

Langley’s Woo Kim master Gary McLaughlin, with Sidhaarth Vasdev who won bronze at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Multiple medals for Woo Kim Warriors

It was the first full B.C. taekwondo tournament in more than two years, and Langley’s Woo Kim Warriors had all of a month to train for it.

They cleaned up.

Woo Kim Langley Taekwondo’s team came home with 10 provincial gold medals from the April 9 BC Championships held at BCIT in Burnaby.

One of the team’s provincial champions, Sidhaarth Vasdev, went on to compete in Toronto on April 14-17 at the 2022 Canadian National Championships, where he won bronze.

Vasdev, known as “Mr. S,” is one of the team captains of the Warriors competition team.

“He always takes time from his own training to help mentor our younger members,” Woo Kim Master Gary McLaughlin told the Langley Advance Times.

This weekend the Woo Kim Warriors, along with Mr S, will be on Vancouver Island for the 2022 Island open.

Then, June 4th they will be heading to Tacoma, WA, to compete against the best teams from Washington, California and Mexico.

“It is exciting to finally be back to competitions,” McLaughlin said.

Langley’s Woo Kim master Gary McLaughlin, with Sidhaarth Vasdev who won bronze at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fort Langley United resumes season

Fort Langley United opened their new B.C. Masters Soccer League season with a 4 -2 loss to Langley rival First Capital on April 28, the rebounded with a May 5 win against Pitt Meadows Legion 88.

Playing in the rain in Pitt Meadows, the game started off slowly for Langley as Legion scored on a penalty shot early on and followed that up with a hard strike, leaving Langley keeper Walt Beukers little chance on either.

Fort Langley would cut the lead in half when Jeremy Sutton let a pass run through finding Ron Waller one on one with the Legion net minder, and he was able to slot the ball home.

Fort Langley tied the game early in the second half, as Tony Cruiskshanks deflected a corner ball past their keeper. Legion would regain the lead minutes later as a through ball found an undefended striker alone in the Langley six yard box.

Ian Coyle would then supply two well placed shots both from distance and both evading the Legion keeper, giving Fort Langley a 4 – 2 lead. The fifth and final Langley goal would come from another corner kick, this time Legion would supply the final touch, scoring an own goal.

Final was 5 – 2 for Fort Langley.

Mustang kids clean house at Eastern Valley Athletic Association Zone meets

Each year in preparation for the annual BC provincials for track and field, schools across BC are divided into zones to compete for a spot at the provincials, which can lead to other scholarship opportunities for post secondary.

Results released in April show Langley Mustangs athletes did well, achieving great results for their individual schools.

Among the top Mustangs finishers:

Elijah Olson at Langley Christian School took first in the 100m and high jump.

Joseph Leyenhorst of Credo Christian School won the long jump.

Owen Flack of Brookswood Secondary won 1st place in the 400m.

Josh Goyer from MEI High School Jr. Boys took 1st place in the 800m.

Maya Brunoro of Langley Christian School Jr. Girls was first in the 400m, 1st place 300m, 80m, and high jump.

Hayden Hall from Langley Fine Arts School Jr. Boys took firsts in the 400m, 200m, and 300.

Daimon Van Dyk from DW Poppy High School Gr.8 boys won in the 800m.

Logan Hall from Langley Fine Arts School took first in the 100m and high jump.

Jaina Kang of– Credo Christian High School was first in 1500M steeplechase.

Andrew Gunnick of Credo Christian High School won first place in 1500m.

Full results can be viewed at langleymustangs.com.

Eastern Valley Athletic Association Track and Field Championships are set to begin Tuesday May 17, at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford

