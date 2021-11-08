Sports card and memorabilia show returns to Langley Events Centre

The WCCE sports card and memorabilia show is back at the LEC this month. (Langley Events Centre)

Sports card and memorabilia collectors will have a chance to add to their collections as the Western Canada Collectibles Experience, featuring the Sports Collectors Convention, returns to Langley Events Centre this month.

The event runs November 19 to 21 and will feature more than 200 vendor tables of trading cards and collectibles from all eras and industry staples will be on site, including Upper Deck, JSA authentication, the BC Sports Hall of Fame and COMC (Check Out My Cards).

The weekend will also feature a pair of Vancouver Giants games (Friday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m. against the Everett Silvertips and Saturday, November 20 at 7 p.m. vs. the Victoria Royals) and a celebration of 50 years of Western Hockey League action in British Columbia.

Friday’s game is a BCLC Community Heroes Night where the Giants will wear special jerseys and pay homage to unsung community heroes who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic.

Saturday’s contest is White Spot Legends Night and will feature the White Spot Pipe Band and Highland dancers providing pre-game and first intermission entertainment. There will also be some former players on hand who will be honoured for their achievements.

The WCCE runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20 on Friday, $10 on Saturday and free on Sunday. Kids 12 and under are free all three days

Tickets are now on sale at www.westerncanadacollectiblesexperience.ca.

