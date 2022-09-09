Stanley Cup champion signed as player development coach by Vancouver Giants

Brent Seabrook is the sixth-highest-scoring Chicago Blackhawk of all time

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Brent Seabrook will be joining the Vancouver Giants as a player development coach. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Brent Seabrook is joining the Vancouver Giants as a player development coach.

Vancouver Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta made the announcement Saturday, Sept. 3.

Seabrook served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Giants last season while head coach head coach Michael Dyck was away at the World Junior Championships.

“We are pleased that Brent is returning to the Giants this season,” said GM Barclay Parneta. “His experience in the game is incredibly valuable and his input can have a massive impact on our culture.”

Seabrook won three Stanley Cups playing for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, 2013, and 2015, and served as an alternate captain for five seasons.

He is the franchise’s sixth highest scoring defenceman of all time, scoring 103 goals and 361 assists for 464 points in 1,114 career NHL games with Chicago. He added 20 goals and 39 assists for 59 points in 123 playoff games.

During his junior career, Seabrook played parts of five seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League. Seabrook managed 176 points in 264 games and was selected 14th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2003 NHL Draft.

“I’m excited to rejoin the Giants after getting involved last season,” Seabrook said.

“I look forward to sharing my experiences with the players and helping develop them as players, and as individuals within the Giants organization.”

Internationally, Seabrook represented Canada six different times, winning gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics, 2005 World Juniors and 2003 World Under-18 tournament, as well as silver at the 2004 World Juniors and 2001 World Under-17s. He also represented Canada at the World Championships in 2006.

