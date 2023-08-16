Stanley Cup will come to Aldergrove Aug. 29

In 2018, Las Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore, an Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association alumni, seen here with Aldergrove Special Olympics competitor Christopher Lakusta, returned to Aldergrove for the opening of the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre. On Aug. 29, the Stanley Cup champion will show off the trophy in his hometown. (Black Press Media files)

Shea Theodore is bringing the Stanley Cup home to his home town of Aldergrove.

An autograph meet-and-greet with Theodore and the Cup is set for Tuesday, August 29th, 1-4 p.m., at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre at 27032 Fraser Hwy.

“How great is it that Shea is bringing it to Aldergrove on his day with the Cup,” said Mayor Eric Woodward.

It comes as the Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) season gets underway, the league that Theodore used to play in as a youth.

At the atom level, Theodore was an outstanding AMHA player, who turned down an chance to play at the Burnaby Winter Club, a big organization known for producing elite level players.

His decision allowed him to play with life-long friends at a rink just two minutes away from home.

Theodore went on to play for the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds for two seasons, then Norfolk of the American Hockey League before beginning his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks.

In 2018, he signed a seven-year, $36.4 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, who became the 2023 Stanley Cup champions.

Las Vegas won the Cup in its sixth season, becoming the second-fastest team to a championship in the expansion era (since 1967-68) behind the Edmonton Oilers (five, 1983-84).

Theodore was one of the six so-called “Golden Misfits,” members of the team that reached the Stanley Cup final in 2018 in Vegas’ first NHL season.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy had five of the Misfits start the final game: Theodore, forwards William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Jonathan Marchessault and defenceman Brayden McNabb.

Theodore said the coach’s decision made for “definitely a nervous shift that’s for sure, but you know, we got it under control.”

The 27-year-old defenceman had 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in the Cup series, including three assists in the final game of the series.

He has been back to Aldergrove more than once since he turned pro, including the official opening of the new Aldergrove community centre whjere he will be showing the Cup.

