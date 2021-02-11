Jenaya Robertson, a star midfielder with Langley-based Trinity Western University Spartans, has inked her first professional contract, the Langley university announced on Wednesday, Feb. 10 (TWU)

Star TWU soccer player signs pro contract

Jenaya Robertson to play for German team

Jenaya Robertson, a star midfielder with Langley-based Trinity Western University Spartans, has inked her first professional contract.

Robertson will play for FC Würzburger Kickers Frauen, a German association football club in Würzburg, Bavaria, which competes in the 2. Frauen-Bundesliga, the second league competition for women’s association football.

Robertson, who was the U SPORTS Player of the Year in 2019, graduated from TWU after capping her five-year Spartans career by setting the program’s single-season scoring record with a conference-high 14 goals in 2019 en route to earning both the Canada West and U SPORTS Player of the Year awards.

She finished her time with TWU as a two-time Canada West champion and a two-time Canada West silver medallist, having played in the conference final in four of her five seasons. She also owns three U SPORTS medals, having won silver twice (2015 and 2018) and bronze once (2017) on the national stage.

In her final season, 2019, she captained TWU to one of its most successful regular seasons in Spartans history, taking top spot in the Pacific Division with a 12-1-1 record – a mark that equaled the program’s record for most points in a season with 37 (2011).

Robertson also finished her time at TWU as a three-time Academic All-Canadian.

Amongst fellow Spartan alums playing professionally, Robertson joins Jessica King, who plays for the Charlton Athletic FC in England’s League One, and Brooklyn Tidder, who plays for Maccabi Kishronot Hadera WFC in Isreal’s Ligat Nashim.

