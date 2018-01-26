Stealth begin back-to-back series in Denver

Vancouver will be looking to avenge its home opener loss against the Colorado Mammoth.

The Vancouver Stealth have a tough weekend ahead facing back-to-back games for the only time, this season.

First up in the series for Vancouver is the Colorado Mammoth. The Stealth lost to Colorado 15-8 in their home opener.

Vancouver is 4-1 on the season and will be depending on goalie Eric Penney after he guided them to their first win of the season in Buffalo in overtime. Penney made 52 saves against the Bandits in his first appearance in the NLL since April 30, 2016.

Stealth forward Joel McCready scored the goal in overtime for the win.

“Being on the practice roster, you need to travel with the team and prepare as if you were going to be playing in every game, I figured it was just a matter of time until I got my chance and I knew I had to take it and run,” Penney said. “My mentality is that you need to keep level, you do not want to get too high nor too low, so we need to focus on the first game this weekend, win every shift and turn our attention to Saturday after that.”

Friday’s game will be broadcast on TSN 1410 with Jake Elliott on the call and will be televised on NLL TV, with face off at 6:30 p.m. PST.

It is a quick turnaround for the Stealth as they fly back to Vancouver on Saturday morning to host the NLL Champions, the Georgia Swarm. Georgia took the only meeting last season, but the Stealth hold a 7-5 record against the Swarm at home.

“It takes a resilient group to get through hard times and come out united and focused together,” McCready said. “We are motivated to play to our potential and go fighting into the rest of the season. Even though our start was not expected we are an excited group who cannot wait to hit the floors inside Langley Events Centre.”

Jake Elliott and Brad Challoner call the action Saturday night on TSN 1410 and the game is televised on NLL TV with the face off at 7 p.m. PST.

Tickets to Saturday’s game are still available including single game tickets, three and five game Flex Packs and Boston Pizza Packs. Ticketing information by can be found online.