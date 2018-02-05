Pat Saunders (Khoi Ton photo/Special to the Langley Advance)

Stealth bring veteran forward into Langley lacrosse fold

The Vancouver NLL franchise has traded for high scoring Buffalo Bandit Pat Saunders.

Vancouver Stealth announced today they have traded for forward Pat Saunders, in exchange the Buffalo Bandits received Thomas Hoggarth, pending league approval.

“I think this is going to be a big move and I am feeling great about the whole situation. I am excited to be able to play with two really good lefties in Vancouver,” Saunders said.

“My main goals this season is to set picks, score on the inside and do whatever it takes to make this team win.”

Saunders, a left-handed forward, is a nine-year veteran in the National Lacrosse League (NLL), previously playing for the Buffalo Bandits, New England Black Wolves, Philadelphia Wings, Toronto Rock, and Rochester Knighthawks.

He was originally drafted in the sixth round (76th overall) in the 2008 NLL entry draft by the Chicago Shamrox.

He has appeared in 74 games scoring 138 goals, 102 assists and 240 points.

Saunders had his most prolific season as a member of the Black Wolves in 2016, where he scored 44 goals, 32 assists, and 76 points in 18 games.

“Pat is a veteran who has played in the league for a long time and knows how to score,” said assistant general manager and head coach Jamie Batley.

“He has great vision and we know when he is giving the opportunity, he will help our team score more goals.”

Saunders is expected to be in the line up for the Vancouver Stealth for their next game this Saturday, Feb. 10.

Ahead of Vancouver’s next game, the Stealth will host a pre-game ceremony to honour long-time captain Curtis Hodgson. The celebration will include the first time the Stealth will retire a player’s jersey.

Tickets to the next home game are available at StealthLAX.com.

Stealth bring veteran forward into Langley lacrosse fold

The Vancouver NLL franchise has traded for high scoring Buffalo Bandit Pat Saunders.

