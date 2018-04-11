Stealth jersey auction will benefit Humboldt victims

When tragedy struck last week two provinces away, the Vancouver Stealth and their partners quickly sprung into action.

Once a year, the Stealth wear and auction off specially-designed jerseys with the proceeds going to the BC Lacrosse on the Move travel grant program.

But after a tragic bus crash carrying members of the junior A Humboldt Broncos killed 15 and injured 14 others in Saskatchewan, those plans were altered.

“There wasn’t a hesitation at all with our partners, the BC Lacrosse Association and Mike Vanichuk Transport adjusting our recipient of the B.C. jersey proceeds this year to the Broncos,” explained Stealth president Doug Locker.

“The community, team and their families are in all of our thoughts and prayers.”

The jerseys will be worn for the Stealth’s National Lacrosse League game this Friday (April 13) at the Langley Events Centre. Coincidentally, the team’s opponent that night is the Saskatchewan Rush.

Fans can bid on the jerseys online by clicking here until Friday at 3 p.m. At 6 p.m., the auction re-opens for in-person bidding at the merchandise stand at the LEC. Winners in attendance collect their jerseys following the game while the successful online bidders will have their prize mailed out.

The jerseys are sponsored by Aldergrove’s Mike Vanichuk Transport Co. and 100 per cent of the proceeds are donated to the fund.

“We are proud to know that our annual jersey sponsorship this year will be going to the Humboldt families,” said company president Alex Vanichuk.



sports@langleytimes.com

