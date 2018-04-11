Stealth jersey auction will benefit Humboldt victims

Vancouver lacrosse team taking action after tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan

When tragedy struck last week two provinces away, the Vancouver Stealth and their partners quickly sprung into action.

Once a year, the Stealth wear and auction off specially-designed jerseys with the proceeds going to the BC Lacrosse on the Move travel grant program.

But after a tragic bus crash carrying members of the junior A Humboldt Broncos killed 15 and injured 14 others in Saskatchewan, those plans were altered.

“There wasn’t a hesitation at all with our partners, the BC Lacrosse Association and Mike Vanichuk Transport adjusting our recipient of the B.C. jersey proceeds this year to the Broncos,” explained Stealth president Doug Locker.

“The community, team and their families are in all of our thoughts and prayers.”

The jerseys will be worn for the Stealth’s National Lacrosse League game this Friday (April 13) at the Langley Events Centre. Coincidentally, the team’s opponent that night is the Saskatchewan Rush.

Fans can bid on the jerseys online by clicking here until Friday at 3 p.m. At 6 p.m., the auction re-opens for in-person bidding at the merchandise stand at the LEC. Winners in attendance collect their jerseys following the game while the successful online bidders will have their prize mailed out.

The jerseys are sponsored by Aldergrove’s Mike Vanichuk Transport Co. and 100 per cent of the proceeds are donated to the fund.

“We are proud to know that our annual jersey sponsorship this year will be going to the Humboldt families,” said company president Alex Vanichuk.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Langley team auctions off jerseys to aid Humboldt Broncos families
Next story
Quartet win Spartans top award

Just Posted

Both Langley councils send support to Humboldt

“Our deepest, deepest condolences go out to everybody involved there.”

Opossums deserve love too, says Critter Care founder

Help Critter Care society care for all animals by attending its 19th fundraising gala April 28

VIDEO: Crash in Langley backs up highway traffic

A slow commute after two dump trucks collided

Quartet win Spartans top award

Four Trinity Western student-athletes recognized with Complete Champion Award

Langley team auctions off jerseys to aid Humboldt Broncos families

Vancouver Stealth holds its scheduled B.C. jersey auction on Friday at LEC, all proceeds to Broncos.

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

B.C. first responders to get better mental health support

Labour Minister Harry Bains to introduce legislation adding PTSD as ‘presumptive condition’

Redevelopment threatens to evict young people from ‘intentional community’

Abbotsford’s Atangard residents are more than just roommates, they’re family

Lawsuit targets Newmark-linked properties

A lake-front house was allegedly bought with Murrayville House loans.

Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

The gift is an initiative used as fundraiser for dry grad students

‘Too terrible to be true’: B.C. player almost returned to the Humboldt Broncos

Zach Morey reflects on a pivotal choice he made

‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap

Airport official says dog ran onto runway and forced a flight crew to abort landing attempt

Trudeau looks to turn page on China, India with next foreign trip

Prime Minister sets out on major 10-day tour

Algerian military plane crashes in a field, killing 257

Flight had just taken off from Boufarik military base, headed for another base in southwest Algeria

Most Read