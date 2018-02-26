VIDEO: Stealth lose it in overtime on home court in Langley

The professional lacrosse team from Langley fell to New England Saturday, seconds into overtime.

Vancouver Stealth hosted the New England Black Wolves in a game they controlled until the dying minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Langley-based team held a 2-0 lead early in the first, 5-3 at the half, 9-8 after the third, but a late two-goal run in the fourth had the game tied up at 11, heading into overtime. The Black Wolves held the only possession in extra time and scored 45 seconds in, to secure the 12-11 victory, explained head coach and assistant general manager Jamie Batley.

“We are not happy about the outcome, but we are happy with how we played. I think this was our best effort of the season,” Batley said.

“I thought Eric Penney played really well, our faceoffs were a lot better tonight and we had the ball a lot more than most games and it helped to stop those runs,” he added.

Penney had the best game of his season making 48 stops including a 13-save fourth quarter, newly acquired Brendan Fowler won 15 faceoffs and was 56 per cent on the draw.

Rhys Duch and Joel McCready led the way offensively for the Stealth, both scoring two goals and two assists. Corey Small and Andrew Suitor each had a pair of goals, while Travis Cornwall had one goal and two assists. Matt Beers and Tony Malcom had the other markers for the Stealth.

Vancouver did not have much time to reflect on the game as immediately following the game, they hosted the popular Stealth Experience Night, where players, Bomber, and the Bombshells interacted with fans.

“All of these kids are here to support us, we may have come up on the wrong end of the scoresheet, but your night gets a lot better when you can do stuff like this,” said Beers, the Stealth captain.

“We really want to play hard for the fans and show them that they are important to us. But right now, it’s all about the kids here, it’s what really gives us the drive to keep going.”

Vancouver heads on the road in Week 13 action when they visit the Saskatchewan Rush on Saturday, March 3, in Week 14 they will be on a bye-week, before returning home on March 17 to play against the Colorado Mammoth.

Tickets to the next home game are available online.

.

Junior dancers sought

The Stealth are currently accepting registrations for their Junior Bombshells’ Night.

Participants, aged five to 15, get the opportunity to learn and dance with the NLL’s most popular dance team the Vancouver Stealth Bombshells, in a mini dance camp and half-time performance at the Stealth’s March 17 home game.

Click here for more information.