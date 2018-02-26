Eric Penney, #61, is a 230year-old goalie with the Vancouver Stealth. (Garrett James Photography)

VIDEO: Stealth lose it in overtime on home court in Langley

The professional lacrosse team from Langley fell to New England Saturday, seconds into overtime.

Vancouver Stealth hosted the New England Black Wolves in a game they controlled until the dying minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Langley-based team held a 2-0 lead early in the first, 5-3 at the half, 9-8 after the third, but a late two-goal run in the fourth had the game tied up at 11, heading into overtime. The Black Wolves held the only possession in extra time and scored 45 seconds in, to secure the 12-11 victory, explained head coach and assistant general manager Jamie Batley.

“We are not happy about the outcome, but we are happy with how we played. I think this was our best effort of the season,” Batley said.

“I thought Eric Penney played really well, our faceoffs were a lot better tonight and we had the ball a lot more than most games and it helped to stop those runs,” he added.

Penney had the best game of his season making 48 stops including a 13-save fourth quarter, newly acquired Brendan Fowler won 15 faceoffs and was 56 per cent on the draw.

Rhys Duch and Joel McCready led the way offensively for the Stealth, both scoring two goals and two assists. Corey Small and Andrew Suitor each had a pair of goals, while Travis Cornwall had one goal and two assists. Matt Beers and Tony Malcom had the other markers for the Stealth.

Vancouver did not have much time to reflect on the game as immediately following the game, they hosted the popular Stealth Experience Night, where players, Bomber, and the Bombshells interacted with fans.

“All of these kids are here to support us, we may have come up on the wrong end of the scoresheet, but your night gets a lot better when you can do stuff like this,” said Beers, the Stealth captain.

“We really want to play hard for the fans and show them that they are important to us. But right now, it’s all about the kids here, it’s what really gives us the drive to keep going.”

Vancouver heads on the road in Week 13 action when they visit the Saskatchewan Rush on Saturday, March 3, in Week 14 they will be on a bye-week, before returning home on March 17 to play against the Colorado Mammoth.

Tickets to the next home game are available online.

.

Junior dancers sought

The Stealth are currently accepting registrations for their Junior Bombshells’ Night.

Participants, aged five to 15, get the opportunity to learn and dance with the NLL’s most popular dance team the Vancouver Stealth Bombshells, in a mini dance camp and half-time performance at the Stealth’s March 17 home game.

Click here for more information.

Previous story
Final four set for junior boys championships

Just Posted

VIDEO: Stealth lose it in overtime on home court in Langley

The professional lacrosse team from Langley fell to New England Saturday, seconds into overtime.

Langley man on overturned scooter receives help

A Langley woman expresses appreciation a Good Samaritan who came to an older person’s aid.

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

VIDEO: A walk through history, in costume

Tour a bid to shed light on overlooked French-Canadian history, organizer says

VIDEO: Langley teams compete in provincial basketball championships

2018 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament is underway at the Langley Events Centre

VIDEO: Pet Lover Show in Abbotsford

Highlights from the annual show at Tradex

Owner of potbelly pig says he’s sorry for killing her for food

Molly was adopted from SPCA in January

5 to start your day

Dozens sent to hospital after major Coquihalla crash, ship spills fuel in Georgia Strait, and more

Start-ups to bring innovation to slow-moving mining sector

The mining industry is known for being slow to change but a new wave of start-ups is helping push it into the digital age.

Police investigate triple murder-suicide north of Toronto

Ontario police are investigating a triple murder-suicide about 300 kilometres north of Toronto, in Ryerson Township, Ont.

Atwal says he bowed out of event to save Trudeau embarrassment

A man with an attempted murder conviction says he had a friendly relationship with the prime minister

Final four set for junior boys championships

Lord Tweedsuir, Belmont in one semifinal, while Vancouver College and St. George’s clash in the other at Langley Events Centre

Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Markstrom makes 41 saves to backstop Vancouver to 3-1 NHL win over Arizona

Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in Georgia Strait

HMCS Calgary spilled fuel east of Nanaimo and Parksville on Saturday

Most Read