Stealth stymied again

Offence better, but end result still the same for beleaguered Vancouver lacrosse squad

The good news? The Vancouver Stealth offensive attack got on track. The bad news? The defence and transition couldn’t come through.

And the end result is another loss for the struggling Stealth.

One week after they talked about slow first quarters and how the offence needed to come up with some clutch goals, the team was able to do that on Friday night in Calgary against the Roughnecks.

Vancouver scored the first two goals of the game and even after Calgary closes the quarter on a 5-1 run, it was just 5-3 Roughnecks after 15 minutes.

But Calgary opened the second period on an 8-0 run and it was game, set and match with the Roughnecks winning by a 20-12 score in National Lacrosse League action.

Calgary improved to 4-5 while Vancouver falls to 1-9 on the season. The Roughnecks improved to 4-5.

Vancouver’s beleaguered offence did find some traction in the game as both of last year’s leading scorers — neither of whom he scored the week before — delivered on the score sheet.

Corey Small scored four goals while Rhys Duch had a goal and seven assists.

Tony Malcom also had a big game with three goals and one assist and Logan Schuss had five helpers. Brandon Clelland (two goals), Andrew Suitor (one goal, one assist) and Brandon Goodwin (one goal) had the other scores.

Eric Penney and Brodie MacDonald shared goaltending duties for the Stealth with each goaltender allowing 10 goals.

Three-point night for Martel

Aldergrove’s Ryan Martel — who plays junior for the Langley Thunder had a three-point night for Calgary. The rookie was a first round draft pick in 2017, going 11th overall to the Roughnecks. This was just Martel’s second game this season.

Holden Cattoni did the bulk of the damage for Calgary with five goals and 11 points.

Wes Berg (three goals, four assists) and Curtis Dickson (four goals, three assists) each had seven-point games while Tyler Pace had three goals and two assists.

Black Wolves to town next

The Stealth will look to get things on track on Feb. 24 when they host the New England Black Wolves at the Langley Events Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

The game is billed as Stealth Experience Night. All fans are invited to join the team’s players and Bombshells on the floor post-game. There will be player autographs and different booths for fans to experience aspects of the game.


