Strong finishes for Langley Olympians

The Langley Olympians Swim Club attended the Swim BC Senior Circuit Long Course (50 metre) Meet #2 at the UBC Aquatic Centre on Saturday, January 13.

The Olympians took seven swimmers to the Senior Circuit meet, hosted by the Vancouver Pacific Swim Club. There were 200 swimmers from 20 teams in attendance from across the lower mainland and Vancouver Island.

Also in attendance were Olympic swimmers Emily Overholt, Markus Thormeyer and Yuri Kisil, swimming for the University of British Columbia.

Bailey Herbert swam in a total of five events, placing in one and coming in the top five in three others. She placed second in the Women’s 400m Individual Medley with a time of 5:04.96. She placed fourth in two events, one being the Women’s 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:15.41, the other being in the Women’s 200 Breaststroke with a time of 2:45.74. She also came in fifth in the in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:25.50.

Josie Field came in the top eight in three out of four of her events this weekend. She placed second in the Women’s 200m Butterfly with a time of 2:23.83. She also came eighth in two events, the Women’s 100m Butterfly with a time of 1:06.27 and the Women’s 50m Butterfly with a time of 30.27.

Joshua Kim swam in six events this weekend and came in the top eight in three of those events. He came fifth in the Men’s 200m Freestyle with a time of 2:01.01. He also placed sixth in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:08.85 and eighth in the Men’s 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:19.88.

Demetra Sicoli placed seventh in the Women’s 50m Butterfly with a time of 30.09.

Langley Olympians swimmer Hillary Metcalfe, who is currently swimming with the University of British Columbia, was also in attendance this past weekend. Hillary came first in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:12.55. She also placed second in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:20.09 and fourth in the Women’s 100m Backstroke with an improved time of 1:08.47.

Registration for the Langley Olympians Swim Club is ongoing and offers a free two-week tryout for new members. Please call 604-532-5257 or visit their website at www.langleyolympians.com for more details.