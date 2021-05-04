Strong showing by Langley Olympians Swim Club at virtual event

Katie Schroeder, Bailey Herbert and Hugh McNeil racked up multiple wins as Langley Olympian Swim Club took fourth in the B.C. virtual provincial competition (file)

Langley Olympians Swim Club’ (LOSC) swimmers won multiple medals in the recently concluded 2021 virtual provincial championships.

Held from March 29th to April 7th, the virtual meet saw 525 swimmers from 38 clubs compete. Age groups for the meet are 11-12, 13-14, 15-17, and 18 years and up.

Overall, LOSC placed fourth provincially.

READ ALSO: Langley Olympian Swim Club coaches take top honours

LOSC coaches Brian Metcalfe and Zachary Haw were pleased with the results.

“Keeping swimmers engaged and motivated throughout the pandemic is challenging, but if swimmers are provided an opportunity and outlet to set goals and excel, they have the potential to perform to the best of their abilities,” they said in a joint statement.

While the format of a virtual meet does not allow head-to-head competition, ranking swimmers in their events allow the swimmers to appreciate the hard work and determination they put in and realize the fruits of their efforts., they said.

READ ALSO: Langley Olympians dominate national Race Again challenge

Metcalfe and Haw were also pleased with the current standing of LOSC as measured by by Swim BC and Swimming Canada, where swimmers with the Langley-based club have consistently ranked top in their age groups and the club as a whole ranking in the top three.

Next up for LOSC will be the postponed 2020 Olympic Trials scheduled for May 24th to 28th at the Toronto Pan American Swimming Centre where swimmers Bailey Herbert and Hugh McNeill will be racing in person against the best swimmers in Canada as they contend for a spot in the Olympic Games.

LangleySwimming